Romildo Bolzan promises to win new titles with Grêmio

Romildo Bolzan is trying to improve his image with Grêmio fans after this terrible season. Because of this, he is granting several interviews. In an interview with Rádio Pachola, the president of the tricolor made an interesting promise.

The president of the tricolor guaranteed that he will win more titles in charge of Grêmio. However, his bond as president of the tricolor only lasts until the end of 2022, so it is possible to say that he believes he will win new titles next year.

“What they do to me today, this deconstruction, is a reflection of the last four months in the field. Sincerely? It’s part of the game. I’m still going to win Grêmio titles, you can write there”, said Romildo Bolzan Jr.

However, it can also be understood that his promise corresponds to a prediction that in the future he will again be elected president of Grêmio and intends to win even more titles with the tricolor.

The end of Romildo’s passage through the tricolor is not at all nice. But, the first part of his ticket is very good and may make it into consideration in the future for him to be elected.

The president of Grêmio seems to have good forecasts for the future of the tricolor. However, the team’s situation is not the best. Therefore, Romildo Bolzan’s focus should first be on taking the team out of the relegation zone, and then thinking about winning titles.

Because the way he talks about winning titles will only generate ridicule from Inter fans, who may say that Romildo is trying to demote the team to win the Serie B title. So, this prediction of the president may have come at a bad time.

