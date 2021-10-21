Rômulo Estrela was naked all day during the recording of ‘Secret Truths’

about to debut, the second season of “Secret Truths” promises to heat up the screens with lots of sex scenes. Rômulo Estrela will give life to the character Cristiano, a policeman who will investigate the death of the protagonist of the previous season. For the spicy scenes, the 37-year-old actor said he lived a real marathon, having to stay naked all day until the scenes were as natural as possible.

in interview to Whom, Rômulo revealed a little about his character in the serial: “He is a civil police officer who is away from the corporation because he made a mistake in the past and now works as a private detective. In fact, he meets Angel before he knows she’s Angel. At that first moment, he is already enchanted with her and has a ravishing passion”.

The actor said that his character will live a love triangle with the characters played by Camila Queiroz and Agatha Moreira: “Cristiano lives this contradiction for a while and the agreements are remade as history progresses. The triangle happens like this: there is his passion for Angel and his relationship with Giovanna, which also goes beyond all barriers of a professional relationship”.

Estrela said that he had never recorded so many spicy scenes as in “Secret Truths 2”, that some scenes demanded a lot from him and took a whole day to finish: “For me it was very new to record so many sex scenes, using the slapstick all the time. Sometimes we just do one sex scene all day. Because they are more delicate scenes, which require care”.

Rômulo revealed that he talked to Globoplay’s plot direction during the recordings to expose everything that could make him as comfortable as possible: “We have a lot of scenes in this place, but, from the beginning, there was a chat with the direction, mainly with Amora [diretora artística], in which we put on the table what made us comfortable – or not – to do the sex scenes”.

Finally, the actor said that he and his colleagues had the approval of the direction to make guesses about the scenes that were recorded. According to him, freedom was very important, as the actors felt calm in front of such complex scenes: “We had the freedom to co-direct these scenes and also to feel comfortable to deliver what the direction asked and the text also wanted”.

“Secret Truths 2” premieres this Wednesday (20) on Globoplay and will have 50 chapters in all. According to information released by journalist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the number of spicy scenes will be greater than the number of chapters. The series by Walcyr Carrasco and directed by Amora Mautner will feature 67 scenes of great sex. However, when it is broadcast on TV, it will gain a “lighter” version.