Rooster: Diego Costa appears in photos at a barbecue restaurant and may be out of the game

Hours before the first game of the Brazil Cup semifinal between Atlético and Fortaleza, photos of Alvinegro striker Diego Costa circulated at a steakhouse in the Northeast region of Belo Horizonte, which would indicate that the player could be left out of the duel at Mineirão, as the records were published around 15:00 on Wednesday (20), the time at which the athlete would be concentrated with his teammates if he were to participate in the game.

Hispanic-Brazilian fan club was DJ Gui Marques, a Minas Gerais and athletic artist. In the stories shared by him, Diego Costa says that “today, with faith in God, everything will be all right”. “It’s Crazy Cock, Thanks,” he said. Minutes later, the artist and the attacker posed for a photo. The DJ’s office confirmed to the report that the records were made this Wednesday afternoon (20).,

The report of Super.FC also sought the assistance of Atlético, which neither confirmed nor denied the presence of the striker among those related to the game – the club does not disclose the list of athletes who participate in the matches in Belo Horizonte. The press office confirmed, however, that Diego Costa performed along with the rest of the group at 11:00 am in the City of Galo.

Diego Costa was substituted at the break of the match against Santos last Wednesday (13) and was spared from the match against Atlético-GO on Sunday (17). He participated in the week’s training and returned to work with the group, which generated the expectation that he would be used in this Wednesday’s game (20).

The Athletic delegation will arrive at Mineirão around 20h, when Super.FC will verify if the Brazilian Hispanic striker is or is not related to the game. The roster will be announced at 8:30 pm.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.