Rooster scores 4-0 at Fortaleza and approaches the final of the Copa do Brasil

A real walk this Wednesday (20). This is how Atlético-MG’s victory, by 4 to 0, over Fortaleza, in the first game of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, can be translated. The more than 18 thousand fans present at Gigante da Pampulha saw a highly inspired team that didn’t give Leão do Pici a chance.

With the elastic scoreboard, Galo practically guaranteed a place in the decision of the national tournament and goes to Castelão, losing by up to 3 goals difference, which will still be a finalist and will seek the second cup in the competition.

The two teams face off again next Wednesday (27), at Castelão. Before, on Sunday (24), Galo returns to the field and faces Cuiabá, in Belo Horizonte, for the 28th round of the Brasileirão. The Tricolor, in turn, receives the Athletico-PR the day before.

In search of 40th victory and 100th goal of the season

In addition to seeking to open up the advantage in the first game of the Copa do Brasil semifinal, Atlético-MG entered the field with two other goals: in addition to winning the 40th victory of the season, the team led by coach Cuca also sought the hundredth goal.

Embezzlement in defense and attack

For the confrontation, the Atletico commander could not count on defender Nathan Silva, who already played in the Copa do Brasil for Atlético-GO; with full-back Mariano, handed over to the medical department, and with forward Diego Costa, who is still improving the physical part.

Review 300 games

Called on Nathan Silva, defender Réver completed 300 matches for Galo. In two spells at Alvinegro, he was also effective in attack, with 29 goals scored. The “Captain America” ​​is second in the position with the most goals in the club’s history.

Who did well: Keno and Zaracho

Oscillating a lot in the season, the athletic striker had a highlight night at Mineirão. In addition to the traditional speed, he showed a lot of resource in creating offensive plays. The main one, in a disconcerting dribble in the opponent’s third goal, scored by Hulk.

A kind of “engine” of the Atletico midfield, the Argentine midfielder, in addition to the good marking, was also important up front. He even scored the fourth goal of the match.

First time

The duel at Gigante da Pampulha started very busy and with Fortaleza showing up right at the beginning. The visiting team tried to impose itself, but the owners of the house, little by little, began to take charge of the actions.

Atletico-MG’s great first move came from Matías Zaracho’s feet. After a beautiful throw from Réver, the Argentine dominated and finished with poison, forcing goalkeeper Felipe Alves to send the ball to corner.

Arana’s goal and Fortaleza’s claim

On minute 18, after Hulk hit the foul on the edge of the area badly and the Tricolor defense hit the ball, Guilherme Arana caught a long-distance kick and hit the drawer. The full-back reached the 10th goal for Alvinegro, in 84 games played, and scored the team’s 100th in the season.

However, Fortaleza players complained a lot about referee Braulio da Silva Machado, claiming that, before Arana’s kick, he had blown the whistle, which caused confusion in the defense. The complaint, however, did not change the decision.

Rooster expands with top scorer

Eight minutes after Atlético opened the scoreboard, it was Revers turn, with his head, to leave his. Shirt 4’s goal was his 30th for Galo, in 300 games for the club. The average of the second highest scorer in the position in the club’s history is one goal in every ten matches.

Hulk, Hulk, Hulk!

To close the account in the first stage, Atlético-MG’s top scorer for the season also left his. After a beautiful move by Keno and a perfect pass by Zaracho, the 7 shirt, head, puffed up the net and ran to the traditional celebration.

It’s turned into a walk, friend!

In the first minute of the ball rolling in the second half, Matías Zaracho scored a great goal! Taking a rebound from outside the area, he saw goalkeeper Felipe Alves ahead and, with a slap, covered him.

administered

Able to have the luxury of pulling out the pieces and giving rhythm to Vargas, Savarino and company, Cuca also set the pace in the following minutes, until Bráulio Machado’s final whistle. Stunned, Fortaleza created little and was no problem for the owners of the house.

In the stands of Mineirão, at each change, there was a shower of applause. And so it was when the referee ended the “party”.

GAME SHEET:

ATHLETIC-MG 4 x 0 FORTALEZA

Reason: First leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal

Date: October 20, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 9:30 pm (Brasilia)

Location: Mineirão stadium, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Referee: Bráulio da Silva Machado (Fifa/SC) Assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa/SC) and Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC) VAR: Wagner Reway (Fifa/PB)

Goals: Arana, at 18 minutes of the first half, Réver, at 26, and Hulk, at 41, for Atlético-MG. Zaracho, 1 minute from the second, for Galo.

Yellow card: Jair (ATL); Jussa, Ederson, Pikachu (FOR)

Red card: –

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Guga, Réver (Rabello), Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Keno (Vargas) and Hulk (Sasha). Technician: Cuca

FORTRESS: Felipe Alves; Daniel Guedes, Titi, Matheus Jussa, Ederson; Pikachu, Felipe (Bruno Melo), Lucas Crispim and Matheus Vargas (Henríquez); Robson and Romarinho (Ronald). Technician: Vojvoda

Audience: 18,642 present

Income: BRL 2,079,425.00