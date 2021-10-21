Russia registers new variant of Covid-19 more contagious than Delta

A new variant of the new coronavirus, identified as AY.4.2, has been worrying Russian health authorities. The RIA news agency reported on Thursday (10/21) that the country has registered new cases of Covid-19 related to the strain, considered even more contagious than the Delta variant.

Kamil Khafizov, senior researcher at the state surveillance agency, told the agency that the new variant could spread widely across the country and could eventually replace the Delta variant and cause a significant increase in the number of new cases.

Russia is experiencing a delicate moment in the Covid-19 pandemic, with the significant increase in the number of new cases and deaths caused by the infection. This Wednesday (10/20) the country registered a daily record of 1,028 deaths and 34,073 new infections.

Despite being one of the first countries to launch a vaccine against Covid-19, in December 2020, Russia failed to get the population to join the immunization campaign. Only 32% of people were vaccinated until this Wednesday, according to a survey by the portal Our World in Data, from the University of Oxford. (With information from Reuters agency)

