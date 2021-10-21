Russia registers new variant of Covid-19 more contagious than Delta

by

A new variant of the new coronavirus, identified as AY.4.2, has been worrying Russian health authorities. The RIA news agency reported on Thursday (10/21) that the country has registered new cases of Covid-19 related to the strain, considered even more contagious than the Delta variant.

Kamil Khafizov, senior researcher at the state surveillance agency, told the agency that the new variant could spread widely across the country and could eventually replace the Delta variant and cause a significant increase in the number of new cases.

Russia is experiencing a delicate moment in the Covid-19 pandemic, with the significant increase in the number of new cases and deaths caused by the infection. This Wednesday (10/20) the country registered a daily record of 1,028 deaths and 34,073 new infections.

Despite being one of the first countries to launch a vaccine against Covid-19, in December 2020, Russia failed to get the population to join the immunization campaign. Only 32% of people were vaccinated until this Wednesday, according to a survey by the portal Our World in Data, from the University of Oxford. (With information from Reuters agency)

Learn more about coronavirus variants:

mask people illustrationcoronavirus masks illustration

Over the months, the coronavirus mutated to continue infecting peopleGettyImages

coronavirus covid sars-cov-2 virus 2coronavirus covid sars-cov-2 virus 2 illustration

Numerous variants of the virus have emerged, but WHO considers four to be of “concern”Getty Images

coronavirus illustrationcoronavirus illustration

Alfa is the first identified variant in the UKGetty Images

coronavirus covid sars-cov-2coronavirus covid sars-cov-2 illustration

It is more transmissible than the original virus, and was responsible for a rise in cases in several countries. Freepik/Reproduction

image of a coronaviruscoronavirus, mask, protection, virus, illustration.

About 73% of patients who have had Covid-19 show symptoms in the months following the infection, according to Stanford University in the United States CDC/Unsplash

coronavirus illustrationEM Coronavirus, causing SARS illustration

The Beta version does not have high transmissibility, but it is the most efficient in bypassing the body’s defenses.Callista Images/Getty Images

Coronavirus representation on gray backgroundCoronavirus illustration

The Gamma variant is the Brazilian, formerly known as P.1Andriy Onufriyenko/GettyImages

coronavirus illustrationcoronavirus illustration

It is also more transmissible, but it is not responsible for more severe cases of the infection.GettyImages

coronavirus illustrationcoronavirus illustration

Delta is the first-identified variant in India, and is one of the most common in the world. GettyImages

Coronaviruscovid coronavirus illustration

It is the most transmissible so far, and causes symptoms that are slightly different from the common illness and more similar to those of flu.Getty Images

vaccine illustrationvaccine illustration

The vaccines available so far work against most variants, although they are not 100% effective against them.Getty Images

