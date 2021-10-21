Saae celebrates Pink October with special lighting in Reservoirs

Publication: 10/20/2021 09:44h

10/20/2021 09:44h Editor(s): DCS

DCS Release No.: 1277

Photo: Marco Matos – DCS

As usual this month, the Autonomous Water and Sewage Service (Saae) is illuminating in pink the reservoirs of Morada do Sol (near the Christ) and the former Ponto Cidado bus station, in reference to the Pink October campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer. The month of October gains shades of pink and draws women’s attention to the importance of carrying out routine exams that can detect breast cancer, which is still in its early stages.

For the superintendent of Saae, Eng. Pedro Claudio Salla, lighting is a symbolic representation, but it is very important to support and remind women of the importance of self-care and prevention. Saae was not left out and also embraced this cause. These women are not alone, he pointed out.

At the municipality’s Central office, employees are also wearing pink shirts, with the aim of bringing women’s attention to the importance of prevention, diagnosis and early treatment of breast cancer. Pink October: More than wearing a color, awareness against breast cancer.

