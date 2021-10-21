Saffron: Discover the incredible health benefits this plant has

As we know, the saffron is a plant with long shiny leaves, about 60 cm long with long roots of orange color. So, knowing the many benefits that this rich plant has for human health, today, October 20th, O blog Home & Agro from the website Tech News, brings an incredible guide with everything you need to know to start using it in your daily life.

With a great antioxidant potential, the saffron it can also be used as a natural remedy. In this way, it helps to improve gastrointestinal problems, fever, to treat colds and even to reduce high cholesterol. But, for you to learn more about this plant, stay until the end of the reading.

You’ll also like to know: Mint: find out about its health benefits and how to consume it

The most potent benefits of turmeric

Turmeric’s main properties are its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antibacterial and digestive actions. Therefore, this plant has several benefits for the body, such as:

Improved digestion;

Contribution to weight loss;

Combating colds and flu;

Help with asthma attacks;

Detoxification and treatment of liver problems;

Regulation of intestinal flora;

Cholesterol regulation;

Immune system stimulant;

Relief of skin inflammation such as eczema, acne and psoriasis;

Improves natural anti-inflammatory response.

So turmeric is probably the most complete nutritional supplement out there. Many high-quality and rigorous studies demonstrate its benefits for the body and the brain.

You’ll also like to know: Children’s Mini Vegetable Garden: Learn How to Teach Your Children to Plant at Home

How to consume saffron

The most used part of saffron is the powder from its root to season food, but it can also be consumed in capsule form. So, its leaves are used in the preparation of some teas.

Saffron Infusion – Put 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder in 150 ml of boiling water and let it stand for about 10 to 15 minutes. After warming up, drink up to 3 cups a day between meals;

Capsules – G Generally the recommended dosage is 2 capsules of 250 mg every 12 hours, totaling 1 g per day. However, the dosage may vary depending on the condition being treated;

Saffron Gel – Mix a tablespoon of aloe vera with turmeric powder and apply to skin inflammations such as psoriasis.

Possible side effects

So, the side effects of turmeric are related to its overuse, which can cause stomach irritation and nausea.

Who Should Not Use Saffron

Despite having several health benefits, the saffron it is contraindicated in patients who are taking anticoagulant drugs and have obstruction of the bile ducts due to gallstones. Therefore, turmeric in pregnancy or lactation should only be used under medical advice.

You’ll also like to know: Learn how to grow spice plants in your backyard; check details right now