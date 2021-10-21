Salmonella outbreak in the US could be linked to imported onions, says CDC

An outbreak of salmonella that has sickened more than 600 people in 37 US states is related to various types of imported onions, federal health officials said on Wednesday (20).

“Throw away unlabeled onions at home. Do not eat, sell or serve red, white or yellow onions imported from Mexico and distributed in the US by ProSource Inc.”, warned the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a tweet.

The CDC said 652 people were infected with salmonella and there were 129 hospitalizations. No deaths were reported.

“Epidemiological and tracking data show that one source of infections in this outbreak is purple, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed in the United States by ProSource Inc.”, the CDC said in a statement.

Several people who contracted salmonella ate onions at the same restaurant, according to epidemiological interviews conducted by the CDC.

The number of people affected by this salmonella outbreak is likely higher than reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states reported, the CDC said.

“This is because many people recover without medical attention and are not tested for salmonella,” the agency said.

What are the symptoms of salmonella?

In addition to discarding onions, people should wash contact surfaces and consult a physician if they develop severe symptoms of salmonella.

Symptoms include bloody diarrhea and high fever, extensive vomiting, and signs of dehydration, which usually begin six hours to six days after infection, according to the CDC.

Federal health authorities are investigating to determine if other onions and suppliers are linked to this outbreak.

An estimated 1.35 million cases of salmonella occur annually in the United States, with about 420 deaths, according to the CDC. Infection usually occurs with ingestion of food contaminated with animal feces.

Last year, onions were also the cause of a salmonella outbreak that infected 640 people in more than 40 states.

Also in 2020, at least 55 people became ill in 12 different states after an outbreak of salmonella was linked to dried wood ear fungus, the CDC said. And peaches and their products were recalled in 2020, after 101 people in 17 states fell ill from fruit-related salmonella poisoning.

