Salvador continues with Operation My Vaccine Close to Home this Thursday

Application this Thursday will be the Pfizer vaccine | Photo: Rafael Martins | AG. IN THE AFTERNOON

Salvador continues this Thursday, 20, with Operation My Vaccine Close to Home. This time, all fixed points and drives-thru will carry out the joint effort of immunizing Pfizer, with the application of the 2nd dose for people whose return date is set until November 12th.

The application of the 3rd dose will also be available for health workers and the elderly who took the second dose until May 15th, in addition to hemodialysis patients who took the second dose until September 22nd.

For people who took the 1st dose in other cities, the SMS will offer access to the 2nd dose by prior appointment at the website Appointed Time. After scheduling, the user must bring the original and copy of the following documents on the scheduled date and time: SUS Card; proof of residence (place where you reside); vaccination card and photo ID.

On Friday, 22, other audiences qualified for vaccination against Covid-19 will be covered in Operation My Vaccine Close to Home.

Check out the schedule for this Thursday:

2nd DOSE PFIZER/3rd DOSE ELDERLY, HEALTH WORKERS AND HEMODIALYSIS PATIENTS: 8 am to 4 pm

Drive-thrus: Uninassau (Avenida Magalhães Neto), Catholic University of Salvador – Campus Pituaçu, Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), FBDC Cabula, 5th Health Center (Barris), Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré), Faculdade Universo (Avenida ACM) , Exhibition Park (Parallel), Vila Militar (Dendezeiros), Unijorge Paralela, Shopping Bela Vista and FBDC Brotas.

Fixed points: USF Itacaranha, USF Fazenda Grande III, USF Itapuã, UBS Ministro Alckmin, Shopping da Bahia (from 9 am), USF Estrada das Barreiras, UBS Castelo Branco, USF San Martim I, UBS Marechal Rondon, UBS Frei Benjamin ( Valéria), Catholic University of Salvador – Campus Pituaçu, USF Teotônio Vilela II (Nova Brasília de Valéria), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), UBS Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga), USF Yolanda Pires (Fazenda Grande I), USF Cajazeiras V, 5th Health Center (Barris), Officials Club (Dendezeiros), USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Vista Alegre, USF Cajazeiras X, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Vale do Matatu, USF Imbuí, USF Federation , CSU Pernambués, USF Cambonas, USF Colinas de Periperi, USF Plataforma, USF Beira Mangue, UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Powder Field), USF Pirajá, USF San Martim III, USF Curralinho, UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras) and FBDC Sprouts.



