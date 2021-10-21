Sammy Announces Back With Pyong Lee: ‘Allowed Me to Meet This New Person’ | Fabia Oliveira



Sammy and Pyong are Jake’s parents, and announced their separation after controversy on the reality ‘Island Record’Disclosure

This Wednesday (20), Sammy Lee surprised his followers by announcing that he has re-married Pyong Lee. relationship, Sammy said he was allowing himself to see a little of the evolution that Pyong said he is having.

“I allowed myself to meet this new person. I always felt something about the FAMILY. Something strong, objective, and radical. Emotional dependency is unhealthy, and I learned to be myself. But still, I kept feeling something deep in my heart that was pounding in my head, saying there is a balance,” she began in her speech on reconciliation. And Sammy said he prefers to fight for his family. “In the midst of my studies, I heard a phrase that frighteningly managed to define exactly what I’ve felt my whole life about FAMILY: I’d rather fail being with my family than prosper without it… I know, it’s radical. But I always thought this life didn’t make sense, you know? An unfair, impartial world… a life that we spent struggling and in the end, we died and left everything behind”, adds the influencer.

“Reading Ecclesiastes, I came to the conclusion that life here really isn’t the point… and that life here doesn’t make sense. I want, and always wanted, to spend this crazy journey with my family, every person in my family. I love it. each one of them, and I believe that precisely because of this, no matter how long it takes, I will prosper being together with my family. As I said earlier, I allowed myself to meet this new person, but I also chose to forgive, in truth, the man I swore not abandoning before God. Family is God’s purpose, fight for yours,” he concluded.

Sammy and Pyong Lee are parents of 1-year-old Jake. Their marriage came to an end after the influencer’s participation in the reality show ‘Ilha Record’. In the attraction, he was involved in a great controversy after sharing the quilt with the participant Antonela Avellaneda, with whom he appeared in an atmosphere of intimacy. Sammy didn’t like seeing the images that aired on national television and asked for a separation.