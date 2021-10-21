Samsung Announces New Colors for Galaxy Z Flip3 But Nothing for Galaxy S21 FE – 10/20/2021

This Wednesday morning (20), Samsung announced some news about its products. In “Unpacked Part 2”, the continuation of the August event, the brand launched new colors of its folding model Galaxy Z Flip3, announced a new generation of interface for Android, the One UI 4, and a partnership with the French brand Maison Kitsuné .

Expectations regarding the launch of a new cell phone, the Galaxy S21 FE, were dashed. It wasn’t this time that consumers won a more basic and cheaper version of the Galaxy S21. Another long-awaited release that didn’t happen was a new, more affordable projector. For now, the only option remains The Premiere, which costs R$34,999 in Brazil.

What has changed in the folding?

The novelties regarding the Z Flip 3, sold for R$ 6,999 in Brazil, are the colors. The Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition will be fully customizable. Samsung has made available a palette of 49 color combinations to create a more unique device for the consumer. You can choose up to two colors for the back of the phone from five options and a different color for the frame from two options.

New Galaxy Z Flip3 Colors Image: Disclosure

Interface

The second new feature announced was a version of the Samsung UI for Android, the One UI 4. There was no official release announcement, but Samsung did show Halloween-themed emojis, and an option to send double animated emojis in the messaging app. , which may mean that the One UI 4 doesn’t take long to be available.

Samsung One UI 4 Halloween Emojis Image: Reproduction

Samsung One UI 4 Animated Emojis Image: Reproduction

With the new feature, it will also be possible to cut objects from a photo you just took and erase the background, which makes it easier when creating stickers on WhatsApp, for example.

little fox

The last announcement made during “Unpacked Part 2” was a partnership between Samsung and French brand Maison Kitsuné. A limited edition of Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds2 was shown in the presentation. The devices won the brand’s symbol, a fox, but they remain the same.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsune Image: Disclosure

Samsung Maison Kitsuné Image: Reproduction

Are you in Brazil?

According to Samsung’s announcement, it is still not possible to be sure if the news will be available in Brazil. At the presentation, the brand executive stated that the personalization of the folding cell phone will happen in “selected markets”, and the animation presented indicates that it will only be in the US, Europe and Australia.

There has been no confirmation of the arrival of the One UI 4 in Brazil either, nor of the Maison Kitsuné’s limited collection, for now.