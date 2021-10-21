Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 wins special Bespoke Edition with up to 49 new color combinations

Samsung unveiled its evolutions in flexible display technologies in August with the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Foldables showed good commercial performance in their homeland, and promise to expand the popularity of this segment in the domestic market with prices from BRL 6,999. This Wednesday (20), during the Galaxy Unpacked 2 event, the South Korean is unveiling a special edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The “Bespoke Edition” is a reinterpretation that allows you to combine different colors in a custom template. Samsung launched the “Bespoke Studio” platform to customize the colors of the back and frame of the folding cell phone.









economy and market

18 Oct



economy and market

18 Oct

All in all, they are 49 possible color combinations starting from shades of blue, pink, yellow, white and black. The frame, in turn, can only be selected in black or silver. The manufacturer claims that the customized models will be shipped in special packaging and will have a custom wallpaper that matches the selected colors.





Per hour, only the version with 256 GB of storage is available to be edited with the unique combinations, but the platform is also eligible for Samsung’s exchange program, allowing up to 4 devices to be used to generate discounts on the original value of the cell phone.

technical specifications

6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Screen (FHD+ and 120 Hz)

1.9 inch Super AMOLED secondary screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Platform

Adreno 660 GPU

8 GB of RAM

256 GB of internal storage

Side biometric reader

10 MP front camera (f/2.4)

Two rear cameras: 12 MP main sensor (f/1.8, OIS) 12 MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2)

3,300 mAh battery

Android 11 under the One UI interface

Dimensions: 72.2 x 166.0 x 6.9 mm (open) or 72.2 x 86.4 x 17.1-15.9 mm (folded)

Weight: 183 grams

Price and availability

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition can now be customized and purchased with single price of $1,099, that is, about R$ 6,097. By way of comparison, the common model has a suggested retail price of US$999 (~R$5,543). Currently, the special edition is only offered in the United States, with no forecast for availability in other countries.

See our hands-on!