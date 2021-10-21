Samuel catches ‘horn’ and advances like wild ox in Pilar · TV News

Samuel (Michel Gomes) will feel jealous when he sees Diego (Mouhamed Harfouch) with Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in In Times of the Emperor. The engineer will believe that the woman he’s in love with left him for the handsome one, but he won’t suspect that Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) is behind the end of his romance in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the plot by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the princess of Pequena África will blackmail the first doctor in Brazil and will tell that she discovered everything about the past of Michel Gomes’ character.

In addition to knowing that the boy’s manumission letter is false, the villain will probe Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) about the death of Tonico’s father (Alexandre Nero). She will threaten to throw everything on the fan if Eudoro’s eldest daughter (José Dumont) doesn’t dump her lover.

In scenes that will aired on October 29 , Pilar will have dinner with Quinzinho’s new guest (Augusto Madeira) at the casino and let off steam. “Today was a horrible day. I don’t think I’ve ever felt so bad. I broke up with Samuel and it’s killing me,” she says.

The ex-musician will arrive at the scene in search of his ex-fiancée, but will catch her in an intimate conversation with Diego. He will then believe that he has been swapped for a new suitor and will fight. “So that’s it? Are you having an affair with this guy?”

The health professional will deny any involvement with the lawyer, but will not convince Samuel. “I come in here and the first thing I see is this guy courting my fiancée,” he’ll say. “I am no longer your bride,” she will remember.

No turning back

In order to get around the end, Dom Pedro 2°’s protege (Selton Mello) will ask to talk to the girl alone. Despite the advances, Pilar will make it clear that there is nothing more to be said, and Diego will ask the engineer to leave her alone.

Possessed by the rookie’s intrusion, Samuel will push his supposed rival, who will fall. “Look what you’ve done! Can’t you see you’re out of your mind? Go away, please,” Pilar will insist.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

