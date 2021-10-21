Santos agrees to sell Jean Mota and value draws the attention of the alvinegra fans; Inter Miami is the main stakeholder

The midfielder welcomes a transfer and awaits the agreement between the clubs; Carille will not interfere in the negotiations

Jean Mota divides opinions among Santos fans, but has always been considered important by all coaches who have worked for the São Paulo club. The midfielder has already played in several positions: more advanced, as a second striker, or more behind, with the first defensive midfielder and looking for the ball at the feet of the defenders.

This Wednesday (20th), it was revealed the interest of Inter Miami, team that disputes the MLS (Major League Soccer), in the hiring of the athlete. The player welcomes a transfer and waits for the “yes” of the board of Alvinegro Praiano to settle all the details with the club abroad.

“Jean Mota has always expressed his desire to play for Santos. However, a possible trip to MLS is welcomed by the athlete and his family. The window to act in North American football only opens in January 2022, with the competition starting in March (…)”, reported the portal “A Tribuna”.

The president Andres Rueda tops sell the sock for values ​​that revolve around BRL 6.3 million. Inter Miami is very interested in the player and will try in every way to close the transaction. Coach Fábio Carille does not intend to interfere in the negotiation and lets Peixão’s top brass hammer out the future of the medallion.