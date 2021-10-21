Santos closes new partnerships in search of acquiring partners and developing the base

O saints announced two new partnerships this week. The first was with the End to End Group. The company, which specializes in customer service and engagement, aims to recover fans who disassociated themselves from Alvinegro Praiano and bring new members to the club.

For this, the Group will use the CRM channels (e-mail, WhatsApp, SMS, call center, among other platforms). The company will work alongside the Feng, another Peixe partner that already works together with the Sócio Rei program.

“It is an immense pleasure to work with Santos, a club with such tradition. It is a source of great pride and responsibility, and everyone in the company is very excited to deliver excellent results in the project. We are very proud and hoping that this is the first step of many projects and a long relationship with the club”, says the CEO of End to End, Reginaldo Diniz.

Santos FC’s marketing executive, Rafael Soares, celebrated the new partnership.

“We understood that it was time to move forward and make an active search for partners, not just passively, as was the case, and we looked for a company that works with a call center, understands the football audience and has intelligent systems to handle the base of data”, he said.

“That’s why we closed with the End to End, which has several cases important successes in other big clubs and we are very happy with this partnership, believing that it will be a success for Santos”, concludes Rafael.

Another Peixão partnership! O @EndToEnd Group, a company specialized in customer service and fan engagement, arrives to work on the return of inactive members and new adhesions to the Sócio Rei Program. Learn more about this new feature at https://t.co/H5gcihkYr6 pic.twitter.com/BRxAkadlOk — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) October 20, 2021

eyeing the base

The second partnership announced was with the Japanese company dreamstock. Through its platform, the DSFootball, the company is focused on expanding the processes of attracting athletes to the base.

In all, the group has 250 partner clubs, in addition to having more than 310,000 registered athletes.

“It’s a big step for us from dreamstock we work with one of the biggest clubs in the world. It is the beginning of a great partnership and I thank the president Andrés Rueda and the other departments that participated in this project”, said Euler Victor, executive of the company in Latin America.

“We are going to provide our technology and team, to help Santos in attracting athletes to the base. And also in international negotiations. We fundraise in our database and in the market”, he reinforced.

Welcome, @dsfootballbr! 🐳🤝 Known for revealing and forming great stars, Peixe closed a partnership with the Japanese company Dreamstock, with a focus on expanding the processes of attracting athletes to the base, using technology through a platform called DSFootball. pic.twitter.com/3uhAObxJIG — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) October 21, 2021

