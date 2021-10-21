Santos negotiates sale of Jean Mota to Inter Miami, in the United States | saints

Santos is negotiating the sale of midfielder Jean Mota, 28, to Inter Miami, in the United States.

The two clubs are talking about the transfer, which should go ahead. If sold, Jean Mota will still be at Peixe until the end of the year, as the window for North American football only opens in January.

The information about the negotiation was disclosed by Tribuna.com and confirmed by ge.

Santos welcomes the possibility of negotiating Jean Mota, but the Management Committee, the body that takes the main decisions of the club, will still vote on the matter.

Jean Mota’s contract with Santos only runs until June 2022. Thus, from January onwards, the midfielder could sign a pre-contract with any other club.

At 28, Jean Mota has 48 games in the current season for Santos. The midfielder has been with the club since 2016 and had his best moment under the command of Jorge Sampaoli, in 2019. In other years, he varied between starting and reserve.