Santos opens talks for the sale of Jean Mota to Inter Miami, USA

Fighting against relegation to Serie B of Brasileirão, Santos may close the departure of one of its players in the coming days. This is midfielder Jean Mota, who aroused the interest of Inter Miami, a team from the United States. The initial information was given by ‘Tribuna’ and confirmed by Ricardo Martins, commentator at TNT Sports.

According to the results, both Peixe and the American club have already opened talks for the sale of the 28-year-old midfielder, who is currently coach Fábio Carille’s reserve, and the deal is very well underway.

The values ​​are kept confidential, but the sale would interest all parties, since Jean Mota’s contract with Santos runs until May 2022. With that, he could sign a pre-contract with any other team free of charge from December. Since the transfer window is closed, the midfielder’s departure would only take place in January, in the MLS pre-season.

Inter Miami is managed by former English player David Beckham and has been making its first season in the local championship. Among the known names in the team are defensive midfielder Gregore, ex-Bahia, and striker Gonzalo Higuaín, Argentine ex-Juventus, Real Madrid, Chelsea, among others.