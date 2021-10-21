São Paulo Federation will test ‘VAR Light’; understand how it works

VAR with only four cameras per match will be tested for the first time in Brazil from the quarter finals of the Copa Paulista
The FPF announced this Wednesday that there will be a use of the unprecedented VAR Light from the quarter-finals of the Copa Paulista this season. The initiative, never tried in Brazil, was implemented by the entity in an agreement with FIFA and CBF.
With experimental character, VAR Light is a FIFA-validated video referee modality that focuses on making the process more accessible. In the case mentioned, only four cameras will be used per match, which reduces costs and guarantees the presence of the technology even in championships with lower revenues.
On Thursday, there will be a meeting between the VAR team and the FPF arbitration with representatives of the eight clubs that will dispute the quarter finals of the Copa Paulista. The aim will be to explain the model for using the new technology.
Check out the quarter finals table for the Copa Paulista:
Outgoing Games:
Votuporanguense x Portuguesa – Saturday, at 11:00 am (Brasilia time), at Arena Plínio Marin
São Caetano x XV de Piracicaba – Saturday, at 3 pm, at Anacleto Campanella Stadium
EC São Bernardo x São Bernardo FC – Sunday, at 11:00 am, at Estádio Primeiro de Maio
Noroeste x Botafogo – Sunday, at 3:00 pm, at Arena Fonte Luminosa (in Araraquara)
lap games:
Portuguesa x Votuporanguense – Tuesday (26), at 8 pm, at Estádio do Canindé
XV de Piracicaba x São Caetano – Tuesday (26), at 8 pm, at the Barão de Serra Negra Stadium
Botafogo x Noroeste – Wednesday (27), at 7 pm, at Santa Cruz Stadium
São Bernardo FC x EC São Bernardo – Wednesday (27), at 7 pm, at Estádio Primeiro de Maio
