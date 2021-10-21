São Paulo Federation will test ‘VAR Light’; understand how it works

VAR with only four cameras per match will be tested for the first time in Brazil from the quarter finals of the Copa Paulista

The FPF announced this Wednesday that there will be a use of the unprecedented VAR Light from the quarter-finals of the Copa Paulista this season. The initiative, never tried in Brazil, was implemented by the entity in an agreement with FIFA and CBF.

With experimental character, VAR Light is a FIFA-validated video referee modality that focuses on making the process more accessible. In the case mentioned, only four cameras will be used per match, which reduces costs and guarantees the presence of the technology even in championships with lower revenues.

From the 22nd to the 24th of October, Star+ Free Access arrives, 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here and enjoy all this and more!

On Thursday, there will be a meeting between the VAR team and the FPF arbitration with representatives of the eight clubs that will dispute the quarter finals of the Copa Paulista. The aim will be to explain the model for using the new technology.

Check out the quarter finals table for the Copa Paulista:

Outgoing Games:

Votuporanguense x Portuguesa – Saturday, at 11:00 am (Brasilia time), at Arena Plínio Marin

São Caetano x XV de Piracicaba – Saturday, at 3 pm, at Anacleto Campanella Stadium

EC São Bernardo x São Bernardo FC – Sunday, at 11:00 am, at Estádio Primeiro de Maio

Noroeste x Botafogo – Sunday, at 3:00 pm, at Arena Fonte Luminosa (in Araraquara)

lap games:

Portuguesa x Votuporanguense – Tuesday (26), at 8 pm, at Estádio do Canindé

XV de Piracicaba x São Caetano – Tuesday (26), at 8 pm, at the Barão de Serra Negra Stadium

Botafogo x Noroeste – Wednesday (27), at 7 pm, at Santa Cruz Stadium

São Bernardo FC x EC São Bernardo – Wednesday (27), at 7 pm, at Estádio Primeiro de Maio