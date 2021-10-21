Sasha’s husband defends Pyong Lee and Sammy after couple reconnect: ‘Choice’

Internet users reinforce João Figueiredo’s words

At just over four hours, Sasha’s husband’s comment reached more than 8,000 likes. In response to the singer, netizens reinforced the message, making it clear that they agreed with his opinion.

“Wise words. May the family always win, as these people only know how to hope for it to be destroyed every day,” said a follower of the page. “Family is everything in our life. She [Sammy] you’re right if that’s how you want it to be!” agreed another. “Wise words. I agree with every letter,” said one more.

Sammy and Pyong Lee broke up after the magician’s appearance on ‘Record Island’

Sammy and Pyong Lee’s relationship has been shrouded in controversy since YouTuber’s first appearance on “Big Brother Brasil 20”. At the time, the illusionist entered the reality when the woman was nine months pregnant.

As early as 2021, Pyong received an invitation to join the cast of “Ilha Record”, a program in which he placed second. The magician’s participation in the program, however, generated more buzz, as netizens accused him of cheating on his wife with his colleague in confinement, Argentine model Antonela Avellaneda. At the time, Sammy announced the split and took a break from social media.

More recently, Pyong recorded a video asking for forgiveness, and then he and his wife got back together. “I have chosen to truly forgive the Man I swore not to abandon before God,” the influencer wrote in the statement.