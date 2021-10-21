SBT presenter Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega is hospitalized in a hurry

The host Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, 85 years old, who heads the comedy “A Praça é Nossa”, on SBT, was admitted this Wednesday afternoon (20), at Syrian Lebanese Hospital, in Sao Paulo. According to the portal NaTelinha, based on the station’s press office, the famous man will undergo catheterization to treat a mild cardiac arrhythmia. “As a precaution, and at the request of the medical team, it will undergo the procedure”, he explained.

Due to the medical hospitalization, a recording of “A Praça é Nossa” that was scheduled for today was cancelled. There is still no information on when the presenter will be discharged and when he will be able to return to the recordings of the comedy program, which debuted on SBT in May 1987. This is not the first time this year that Carlos Alberto has been admitted to the same hospital.

He joined the Syrian Lebanese in February, when he contracted Covid-19. The following month, the SBT press office informed that the presenter was cured. His wife, Dr. Renata Domingues, was also diagnosed with the disease. “I spent the period of contagion without pain and suffering. Happy because two granddaughters and a son were very lightly infected, without having to go into hospital. And my Renata was the only one who really worried me“, said the famous to the magazine Quem.

In April, he spoke about the subject again, this time for the NaTelinha website. “I had Covid and thank God I had absolutely nothing. I had a fever of 37.5 for two days. And it gave me sequels. I’m very forgetful, I get tired and my eyesight has diminished a little bit. The feeling I get is that I need to change degrees, the lenses”, revealed the SBT contractor.

Continues after advertising

Controversy

Recently, Carlos Alberto exchanged barbs with the actress Gorete Milagres, who played the character Filomena in “Praça” between 1996 and 1998. “She was dazzled, because I brought her via Arnauld Rodrigues, and something annoying happened“, he said, referring to the artist who gave life to the characters Chitaoró and Povo Brasileiro. He died in 2010 in a boat accident in Tocantins.

The outburst took place on the program “Mais que Oito Minutos”, by Rafinha Bastos. “She was going to Globo, to Trapalhões. I took her to my office, I was the director of SBT, I showed a letter that Carlos Manga sent me saying that Renato [Aragão] was needing text and asking me to send some. I said no, I didn’t. I told her: ‘you’re going to do Trapalhão, look what’s going to happen, there’s no copywriter, be careful‘”, remembered.

Shortly thereafter, however, she was hired by Globo. Carlos Alberto said that he learned that Silvio Santos had made a millionaire proposal for the artist to stay on SBT. “A clause she demanded was not to make the Square, she refused. I was a thousand times more upset with Silvio than with her, because if she doesn’t have the responsibility, the humility, Silvio does. So Silvio leaving was much worse than her asking“.