SBT takes unexpected action after Priscilla Alcântara wins Globo’s program

Priscilla Alcantara was the big winner of the first season of The Masked Singer Brazil, gives Globe, which came to an end in this tuesday (19), and even SBT congratulated her for the achievement.

For those who don’t remember, Priscilla debuted her artistic career as a child and broke out all over Brazil as the presenter of Good Morning & Co.. Because of this, the channel made a point of honoring her.

Upon seeing her shining at a Globo attraction, the competitor’s profile on TikTok released a video highlighting her victory and her artistic trajectory, with images of her from before the Good Morning:

“Priscilla Alcântara released her voice for the first time at the age of two and has never stopped. The debut, on SBT, took place on the program called the Code of Fame. Congratulations, Priscilla. Champion! We are proud of your victory”.

In the comments, fans loved the attitude. It is worth remembering that she won the program after many performances dressed as a unicorn and celebrated the result, after revealing her identity.

The former SBT presenter competed in the final against three other famous people: Jessica Ellen, who was the mirror cat, Cris Vianna, dressed as a macaw, and Nicolas Prattes, who was the monster.

To pack the playlist of the last episode of the dispute, Priscilla Alcântara rocked in performances of Quem a Chuva Passar, by Ivete Sangalo, and I Will Always Love You, by Whitney Houston.

Shortly after her performances, Taís Araujo, Rodrigo Lombardi and Simone hit the nail on the head and even declared they were fans of the famous one.

“I am very happy, very moved. I accepted the invitation right away, I saw it as a way to serve my art as an act of love”, said the singer, who is leaving the “gospel” aside and investing more in her pop career.

Excited to finally be able to talk to the judges without the mask, Priscilla also declared how she had perfected her singing throughout her career. “The church is a very good space to develop, I was self-taught and my parents are musicians”, revealed.

Check out:

Affffff, how can a voice like that, Brazil? so perfect our @prialcantara! 🦄🥲 You quickly realized that it was her, right? Unmistakable! #FinalMaskedBR #UnicornNaFinal pic.twitter.com/BbTX0Es54c — Maskinha at #FinalMaskedBR (@MaskedSingerBR) October 20, 2021

I went to sleep peacefully knowing that Priscilla won the program.#TheMaskedSingerBr pic.twitter.com/B0J8owVo9v — 𝑖𝑎𝑠’𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑟𝑘 (@ias_xv) October 20, 2021

Simply IM-PE-CÁ-VEL this performance of Priscila Alcântara’s Unicorn singing “When the rain passes”!!! Give the prize to this woman!! She sings SOOOOOO!!!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽😍 #TheMaskedSingerBR #FinalMaskedBR pic.twitter.com/FELV9c8WXk — Will Lins (@will_lins) October 20, 2021

Priscila Alcântara doesn’t have the supporters of the participants, but she has the people #TheMaskedSingerbr pic.twitter.com/oJbYekqmGJ — Will 🌵🏳️‍🌈 (@willysaraujoo) October 17, 2021