Seals nothing for weeks with a can of energy drink attached to the jaw – News

A seal swam for weeks with a can of energy drink attached to its jaw, along the north coast of Britain. The first sighting of the animal in this situation was recorded on October 6, near a shipyard in the port of Belfast Lough, in Northern Ireland.

Authorities tried several times to rescue the seal, which, as reported by BBC News, was at serious risk of drowning. However, at the closest approach, it returned to the sea and disappeared.

The search only came to an end in a river in Scotland, approximately 128 km from the first spot where the animal was discovered.

The seal was eventually captured by a rescue team while resting in a manhole and finally had the can removed from its snout.

In a statement to the BBC, a police spokesman for the UK Ministry of Defense urged “that people take extra care when disposing of rubbish near any canal”.

In a post on Facebook by Lagan Search & Rescue, which participated in the search for the seal, Internet users celebrated the success of the operation. “It made my day,” stated one user. “Wonderful news,” exalted a second.

