Secret Trailer of Secret Truths 2 has bombastic scenes

After some rumors surfaced about a “banned” trailer for Secret Truths 2, Globo confirmed through twitter the existence of the video. The trailer would feature hot scenes of explicit sex, content not recommended for minors.

The official twitter of Globeplay promised to release the secret trailer if the post on the microblog reached 5,000 likes. After a few hours the post exceeded the number of likes requested and the video was released on the social network itself.

Check out the trailer below:

For some time now, the series/novela is promising to bring many sex scenes, something that has been much talked about by the public. More recently, it was circulated in the national media that the series would have more sex scenes than the number of chapters.

Secret Truth 2 will have a world premiere for buyers, informs the magazine Variety. The online event will take place on November 5th with an exclusive screening of the first episode and the American magazine will be Globo’s media partner in the endeavor.

The magazine published an article in English talking about Secret Truths, which explains the level of reach of soap operas in general. In an excerpt you can read:

“Soap operas are still an addictive consumption in much of the world. His challenge has been his own popularity, guarding against sex and violence.”

More about the series

secret truths is a TV Globo production shown for the first time in 2015 and divided into 64 chapters. was written by Walcyr Executioner co-authored with Maria Elisa Berredo and collaboration of Bruno Lima Penido.

Allan Fiterman, Mariana Richard and André Barros are directed by André Felipe Binder, Natália Grinberg and Mauro Mendonça Filho, who is also the center’s director. The cast includes Camila Queiroz, Rodrigo Lombardi, Drica Moraes, Marieta Severo, Reynaldo Gianecchini, Grazi Massafera, Agatha Moreira and Gabriel Leone.

The second season will be directed by Blackberry Mautner and screenplay by Walcyr Carrasco and features Camila Queiroz, Rômulo Estrela, Agatha Moreira, Deborah Evelyn, Rainer Cadete and Gabriel Braga Nunes.

secret truths ends in tragedy when Carolina surprises Alex and Angel in bed and takes her own life. Angel goes with Alex on a yacht trip and kills him and now the girl will face the fury of the tycoon’s daughter, who is convinced of her guilt in her father’s death.

Hired to prove Angel’s guilt, Cristiano, a private detective, soon falls in love with her charms. Meanwhile, another naive model arrives at the modeling agency to immerse herself in Angel’s dark world.