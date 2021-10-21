See how to get exclusive Netflix stickers on WhatsApp

Netflix users and admirers can now collect digital stickers for WhatsApp. It is possible to purchase stickers for movies and series that are part of the platform’s catalogue. The novelty went into operation in September.

How to get Netflix stickers

A specific channel between the public and the company was opened for WhatsApp users in Brazil. Netflix can upload 20 fun images related to movies and series from the platform.

To get your stickers, just add the number disclosed in your contact list. It is also possible to connect via a link on Instagram. The internet user starts talking to the company’s chatbot, which gives access to several exclusive stickers.

Just add the number (11) 99653-5902. After saving the Netflix contact, go to WhatsApp and send a greeting message (hi, hello, etc.). An automatic response will be sent.

If you choose to access through social networks, enter the Netflix profile on Instagram.

Netflix stickers for WhatsApp

Stickers for the platform’s new hit, Round 6, are now available. The South Korean series was the most watched in recent days. However, it is not just her that the company created and will make the images available.

Altogether, there are 20 movies and series from the streaming platform that make up the list. It could be that your favorite series is not yet on the list. However, everything indicates that the company’s new game must be successful. So it is possible that more images will be added later.

Check out all the options for WhatsApp stickers from Netflix:

– The Barraca do Beijo;

– Big Mouth;

– Sponge Bob;

– Bridgerton;

– Playing with fire;

– Goats Of Plague;

– Carnival;

– Invisible City;

– Snake Kai;

– Control Z;

– Dark, Dark Desire;

– Exchange Diaries;

– Elite, Lucifer;

– Lupin, Memes;

– Outer Banks;

– For All Boys; and

– Peaky Blinders.