See how to make a delicious simple crepioca recipe

The simple crepioca recipe is for you to eat for breakfast or an afternoon snack.

This is a recipe that is prepared in 20 minutes and can yield up to four servings. See the step by step below:

INGREDIENTS OF SIMPLE CROP RECIPE

4 tablespoons full of tapioca dough

1 egg

grated parmesan cheese (to taste)

1 pinch of salt

METHOD OF PREPARATION

Mix the tapioca batter, the egg and a pinch of salt. When it is smooth, mix in the grated Parmesan cheese. Heat the tapioca (or pancake) pan over low heat and pour in the prepared batter so that it takes up the entire area of ​​the pan. Bake until the dough is hard. Turn off the heat and add the filling you prefer. Fold it like a tapioca or roll it like a crepe (whichever is best for the type of filling chosen).

