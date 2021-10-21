See pictures of the looks of the celebrities at the ex-BBB Flay party

Flay celebrated the arrival of 27 years in style and entitled to amazing marriage proposal! This Tuesday (19), the singer gave a Dubai themed party at a buffet in São Paulo, where he received 200 guests, including famous people and former “Big Brother Brasil 20” colleagues, who didn’t skimp on the extravagance of looks.

Celebrities made great use of makeup and accessories to compose the well-crafted productions and that referred the city to the UAE. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they were instructed to bring proof of vaccination. In all environments, alcohol gel was provided.

Victor Hugo, Gizelly Bicalho, Kaysar Dadour, Raissa Barbosa, Lucas Viana, Sarah Andrade, Emilly Araújo, Gabi Martins, João Guilherme, Hariany Almeida, Thomaz Costa, Viih Tube, Yudi Tamashiro, Jessica Mueller, Daniel Lenhardt, Babu Santana, Ivy Moraes, among others, attended the event.



Flay’s Birthday Details

The menu featured figer food style foods and personalized drinks, named after Flay’s story in “BBB20”: “Pool water”, “I don’t like ignorance” and “Now that’s bad, you’re top”. Without hiding her party soul, Paraíba also called some musician friends to rock, such as Rogerinho, DJ Zulu and Lucas Beat.



Organized by Mônica Santos and decorated by Moinho Eventos, Flay posed on the stage with a red carpet. The birthday girl had three looks made especially for the party. The pieces were signed by the stylist Fabricio Neves, a personal friend of the artist.



Ex-BBB proposed in marriage during party

Flay took the stage and let out his voice to shake the guests. She even received a surprise from her boyfriend, Pedro Maia, and was asked to marry him. “Marry me, my love! Marry me! I love you so much! I love you so much!”, said the model, frequently clicked enjoying walks with Flay.

Earlier, Pedro made a romantic post to congratulate Flay, who arrived with her fiance and son, Bernardo, the result of a previous relationship. “Happy birthday, my love. You are everything to me. I love you so much,” he wrote. The couple engaged in romance in October 2020, but only assumed the relationship in January of this year.