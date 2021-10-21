see the movie’s first trailer, with perfect characterization

Sony Pictures released today (21) the first full trailer of the film adaptation of Uncharted, starring Tom Holland. And he confirmed that the subtitle in Brazil will be “Out of the Map”. Check it out below:

The adventure will show Nathan Drake forging his partnership with mentor Sully in search of the navigator Fernão de Magalhães’ treasure – but also looking for clues to locating his brother, Sam.

In addition to Holland as Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Sully, the cast features Sophia Ali as Chloe, Tati Gabrielle as Braddock and star Antonio Banderas as an unnamed villain.

As expected, last night (20), some scenes had already leaked and were shared online, in terrible quality. Check out.

Fans of the games will recognize several references, such as the beginning of Uncharted: Among Thieves, in which Nathan Drake also awakens from unconsciousness, precariously attached to a set of high charges. It’s a good time to reproduce a gameplay typical of games, in which the adventurer scales objects.

We also see a bit of one of the villains, played by Tommy Flanagan, and Drake’s typical way of disarming rivals (or the tension of the moment) with an infamous little joke.

After successive delays, the film is set to open on February 18, 2022.

