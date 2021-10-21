See the nominees for best game of the year at the Golden Joystick Awards

We’ve listed some of the most relevant categories.

The end of the year is coming and the traditional game awards too. Apart from the Game Awards, by Geoff Keighley, which takes place in December, the Golden Joystick is the other award that has been present for 39 years. O Games Radar hosts the official page for voting. Check below the nominees of some of the main categories.

best narrative

Life is Strange: True Colors / Wildermyth / Psychonauts 2 / Chicory: A colorful Tale / Tales of Arise / 12 Minutes

Best Multiplayer Game

Valheim / Deathloop / Chivalry 2 / Naraka Bladepoint / Back 4 Blood / It Takes Two



Best Hardware

PlayStation 5 / Nintendo OLED Switch / NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 / Xbox Series X / WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD / Xbox Series S

Studio of the Year

Arkane / Capcom / Draknek & Friends / Housemarque / Double Fine / IO Interactive



PC Game of the Year

Chivalry 2 / The Forgotten City / Wildermyth / Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous / Old World / Hitman 3

PlayStation Game of the Year

Deathloop / Death Stranding: Directors Cut / Resident Evil Village / Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart / Returnal / Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Xbox Game of the Year

12 Minutes / The Ascent / Lost Judgment / Psychonauts 2 / Microsoft Flight Simulator / The Artful Escape

Nintendo Game of the Year

New Pokemon Snap / Monster Hunter Rise / NEO: The World Ends With You / Metroid Dread / Warioware: Get it Together / Bravely Default 2

Most Awaited Game

Grand Theft Auto V on PS5 / Starfield / Gotham Knights / Elden Ring / The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 / Marvel’s Midnight Suns / Pokemon Legends: Arceus / God of War: Ragnarok / Horizon Forbidden West / LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga / Skate 4

Game of the Year

The Forgotten City / Deathloop / Wildermyth / Hitman 3 / Psychonauts 2 / Mass Effect Legendary Edition / It Takes Two / Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart / Metroid Dread / Resident Evil Village

They are 18 categories in all and these lists have practically all titles competing in all the others. This year’s awards will be completely digital and will take place at November 23rd. Get in on Games Radar website to vote. At the end of the process, you will need to enter your email, name and country. What would be the game of the year for you? Share with us.

