Senate approves suspension of driver’s license that publishes traffic violation on social network | Policy

The Senate approved this Wednesday (20) the bill that provides for the suspension of the driver’s license that discloses on social networks any visual record — video or image — of traffic crimes or infractions that put their own lives and their lives at risk. the 3rd.

The text, which amends the Brazilian Traffic Code, has its origins in the Chamber, where it was approved at the end of last month. The senators made some modifications to the bill, which will have to be analyzed again by the deputies. If the Chamber approves the project, and the text is sanctioned by the President of the Republic, the rules provided for in the proposal will enter into force within the period of 180 days after the publication of the new law.

According to the proposal approved in the Senate, “disclose, publish or disseminate, on social networks or in any other digital, electronic or printed means of dissemination, a visual record of a circulation violation that puts the safety of oneself and third parties at risk, or of crimes traffic” will be considered a very serious infraction and the fine to be paid will be 10 times the amount provided for by law.

According to the text, if the offender is the driver of the vehicle in which the offense was committed, in addition to the fine, the penalty of suspension of the right to drive for 12 months will be applied.

The proposal also says that the removal of content from social networks does not exempt the offender from penalties.

The project also makes a reservation to make it clear that third-party publications for the purpose of denouncing offenders will not be punished, as a “form of public utility”.

Proponents of the proposal say that it is necessary to combat the apology for crimes and traffic violations and that the dissemination of images of these irregularities practiced behind the wheel on social networks is “unacceptable”.

“It has become common to publish videos and images of dangerous maneuvers and ‘cracks’ in order to exalt individuals who put the lives of other drivers and passersby at risk, as well as their own. The use of video channels and social networks for the dissemination of this type of content represents an inadmissible affront to the transit authorities”, declared the rapporteur of the project Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES).

Contarato recalls that stricter punishments are important “in view of the staggering statistics of deaths and injuries in traffic” in Brazil.

The text establishes that companies that manage social networks, upon receiving a court order on the disclosure of images that contain risk infringements, shall make the contents unavailable within the period defined by the courts.

The project also adjusts the Brazilian Traffic Code to determine which traffic violation can be proven by:

photographs and videos published on the internet, which can be sent to the traffic authority by any citizen;

any person, natural or legal, who registers the fact by video, photography or other means of proof, and sends it to the transit authority.

In these cases, the right to a counter-proof will be ensured before the driver’s possible fine.

The proposal also provides for detention, from three to six months, fine and suspension of license for those who publicly defend a traffic crime or the perpetrator of a traffic crime.