Shooter who left 17 dead at school in Florida pleads guilty and apologizes

Nikolas Cruz, the former student accused of shooting a high school in Parkland, Fla., in 2018, pleaded guilty Wednesday to murdering 17 people that day.

On February 14 of that year, Cruz entered the center of Marjory Stoneman Douglas, from whom he had been expelled a year earlier for “disciplinary reasons” with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

In just a few minutes, he left 17 people dead, including students and school staff, and injured several others within the school.

“Guilty,” he repeated on Wednesday, crestfallen, after Judge Elizabeth Scherer read each of the 34 charges against him: 17 for murder and 17 for attempted murder, for injuries he left during the attack. Minutes later, Cruz apologized to the victims’ families.

— I’m very sorry for what I did and I have to live with it every day. It gives me nightmares. If I had a second chance, I would do everything possible to try to help others,” he told several relatives who attended the hearing at a Broward County courthouse north of Miami.

Mental problems

After the confession of guilt, the trial will enter its second phase, in which the jury must decide its sentence: life imprisonment without the possibility of parole or capital punishment. In turn, the Public Ministry has already announced that it will ask for the death penalty for the 23-year-old.

Cruz was 19 when he carried out the massacre, one of the worst at a school in the United States since the 2012 one at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. At the time, 26 people died, including 20 children.

The attack on Parkland has generated an unprecedented mobilization to limit arms sales in the United States. However, more than three and a half years later, the polarized US Congress has yet to vote on any significant reforms on gun ownership.

Cruz was able to easily purchase a semi-automatic rifle despite a history of mental problems. The young man was known for his obsession with guns and was singled out as a possible threat to his classmates.

After the attack, the US federal police, the FBI, indicated that it had been alerted months earlier about a message posted on the social network YouTube. A user named Nikolas Cruz promised, “I’m going to be a professional marksman at a school.”

Police retrieved videos on his phone in which he claimed he would kill “at least 20 people” at his old school.

Cruz told an agent after his arrest that he heard demons order him to “buy guns, kill animals and destroy everything.”