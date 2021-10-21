Signature recognition can now be done remotely in Minas Gerais notary offices, including Uberaba Jornal da Manhã

Launched this week, the new module of Signature Recognition by Authenticity of the e-Notariat platform, which allows this act to be performed in a fully digital way. In Uberaba, so far, only the Second Office of Notes is enabled on the platform.

Recognizing the authentic signature of the buyer and seller of vehicles, as well as other documents where the physical presence of the citizen was required at the Notary Public Office of Minas Gerais, can now be done remotely. – Notary The user must have an open signature in the chosen registry and a Notarized digital certificate or ICP-Brasil.

Among the documents that may be authenticated by digital means are: transfer of motor vehicles of any value, signature of the guarantor in the lease agreement, travel authorization for minors, as well as any other contracts or documents of an economic nature of appreciable value.

The act, normally required by the parties that are formalizing a legal transaction, guarantees public faith, inhibits signature falsification, and maintains the same effects as the procedure carried out at the Notary’s Office counter.