Simeone reveals what he hates about football and what made him not compliment Klopp: ‘It’s not healthy’

Siomeone revealed that he doesn’t like to say hello to the opposing team after the game because he doesn’t think it’s ”healthy”

After Atlético Madrid lost 3-2 to Liverpool, entitled to a penalty canceled by the VAR in the final minutes, this Tuesday (19th), for the third round of the group stage of the Champions League, Diego Simeone refused to congratulate Jurgen Klopp, the opposing coach.

Manchester United x Liverpool next Sunday (24), at 12:30 pm (GMT) will have live and exclusive broadcast for Star+ subscribers. the duel between Atletico Madrid vs Real Society, on the same day, at 4 pm, will also be on the agenda of the ESPN on Star+.

From the 22nd to the 24th of October, Star+ Free Access arrives, 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here and enjoy all this and more!

The colchonero coach assured, however, that he had no intention of causing controversy and explained why he did not speak to the German commander after the game.

”I don’t always greet after the game, because I don’t like it. It’s not healthy for either the winner or the loser. I think this way. But now, when I see him, I’ll say hello, no problem,” he said at a press conference.

Klopp, in turn, when asked about the situation, even chatted with journalists.

Atletico Madrid and Liverpool face each other again in the fourth round of the competition, on November 3, at Anfield, stage where Atleti was the tormentor of the English club in the last 16 of the season before last, when the Reds defended the title of the competition .

Liverpool lead group B with nine points, while the Spanish team come in second with four. O Harbor appears in the third position, with 4. The Milan, still without scoring, is the flashlight of the key.



