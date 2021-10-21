Singer is victim of racial injury and physical aggression in a restaurant in Asa Sul

posted on 10/20/2021 9:47 PM / updated on 10/21/2021 01:01 AM



(credit: Rodolfo Linharez)

Jazz singer Andresa Sousa, 34, was excited for another night of work, on Tuesday (10/19). On social media, she made a special post to remind followers that she would be performing at a 108 South restaurant, in a cheerful text that ended with heart emojis. The artist’s excitement, however, was replaced a few hours later by choro, when she was the victim of racial insult when she was verbally and physically assaulted by a local client. “Learn to sing, you black woman”, said the aggressor. The case is being investigated by the 1st Police Station of Asa Sul as a racial insult.

The aggression took place around 22:30. Andresa and the music producer Jônatas Santana had been singing for about two hours, when some customers started placing requests for songs. They promptly complied with the requests. “The house was full, especially in the area where the stage is. In front of me there was a table with some gringos who had a lot of fun”, says Andresa.

At another table, in the corner of the stage, was the aggressor with a group of women. According to her, they insistently asked Andresa to sing a song she had already sung. “The waiter came to tell me and I said that I had already sung and I asked if I could repeat it and he said I should do what I thought was best. I decided to sing again”, he says.

The woman and three other friends would then have gone to the front of the stage, danced, smiled and sang the song — Fly me to the moon, originally sung by Frank Sinatra. At the end of the song, the women went to sit down, except one – the one who would have uttered the attacks. The woman would have gone up to Andressa and told her that she couldn’t sing and that the lyrics were wrong.

“They were drunk and also because of their age, I tried to go with it. But she was insisting. There came a time when she said that the word I got wrong was ‘word’, and I repeated saying no. And she insisted”, vents the singer. Soon after, the woman reportedly asked the singer to stop smiling, went on stage and told her to learn to sing.

Before returning to the table, she would have slapped the artist twice on the arm and then said: “Learn to sing, you black girl”. “I didn’t understand. I told Jonathan what happened and I was diluted, I started to cry a lot. She kept screaming from the table that ‘this black woman has to learn to sing’ and all I could do was cry”, she recalls.

Complaint



Soon after the aggression, the restaurant manager helped her, asked her to end the show, offered her water and took her to a quiet place. Afterwards, the musicians called the police to report what had happened. Jônatas also said that the aggressor was accompanied by other women and that one of them identified herself as a police officer, as a way of preventing the pair from calling the police.

“The icing on the cake was one of them saying I was a delegate, like we see in the videos, but I said it didn’t matter. Don’t let racism prevail. When you see someone being racist, call the police,” said the musician. The police report was filed and the case is investigated as racial slur and “de facto routes”.

Andresa says that the police officer approached the woman as she left the restaurant, but that she was not taken to the police station because “she was unable to go”.

To mail, the Civil Police of the Federal District said that the case is under investigation. According to the corporation, Andresa provided an image of the aggressor’s vehicle, which was not taken to the police station because she “evaded the scene”. The PCDF also stated that Andresa “has expressed interest in representing criminally against the plaintiff” and that the 1st DP will help her.

The singer says she will take the case forward to show that actions rooted in racism have consequences. “With all the support I’ve received, I won’t let it go. We often keep quiet, but with so many people with me, I will do and seek justice on behalf of so many who were unable to denounce”, he declares.

Meet

Andresa Sousa is a talent from the capital. The powerful voice rocks pop, MPB, jazz and bossa nova songs. Check out the singer’s interpretation: