Skyrim Anniversary Edition will not be localized in pt-br

It’s been almost a decade since The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released, being made available over the years for many different platforms. And now, with the anniversary edition coming to celebrate the game’s tenth anniversary, many fans hoped it would finally have Brazilian Portuguese subtitles. However, a Bethesda tweet published on Monday (18), threw a bucket of cold water on these expectations. Check it out below:

We will not have subtitles in PT-BR. The Anniversary version will be the same as the Special Edition, but with additional Creation Club content and next-gen improvements. We have an article that explains all the details of this release: https://t.co/nym2o4jJOP — Bethesda Brasil (@BethesdaBrasil) October 18, 2021

Of course, this positioning didn’t please the title community at all, with some people claiming to be negligent – as the action RPG has already been localized to several languages ​​- and others asking the company to create a way for players to use the translation mod without let this disable the achievements.

Anyway, it’s really a shame the company’s choice, after all, an official translation will allow more individuals to enjoy this very iconic game. We can only hope they decide to listen to the fans’ complaints, and bring this location to the Anniversary Edition as a future update.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition arrives on November 11th for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, PS5 and PC.