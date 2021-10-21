Skyscraper opens 300 m high sensory observatory in New York

Levitating 300 meters high. This is the experience proposed by the observatory of the fourth tallest building in New York, One Vanderbilt, which, starting this Thursday (21), opens a disturbing space of mirrors and spectacular views of Manhattan and its surroundings, with the feeling that you are stepping in the air.

You don’t feel vertigo or fear of emptiness as you walk on the floor of mirrors, which projects the audience’s image to infinity on the ceiling and walls of the 91st, 92nd and 93rd floors, 324 meters above Madison Avenue, in an experience that the creator , Kenzo Digital, called it “Ar”.

The experience starts in the elevator, which reaches over 300 meters in just 42 seconds.

Image: Disclosure

Then, as you enter this distorted and unsettling world, you lose your sense of space and seem to float in a place where the only solid and stable thing seems to be what’s on the other side of the building’s windows: the heterogeneous Manhattan surrounded by its rivers and the neighboring neighborhoods that get lost on the horizon.

It is an “euphoric and multi-sensory” experience that challenges “the perception of space and immerses the visitor in a factory of silhouettes and skyscrapers”, said the artist responsible for the project, who is also known for his collaboration with the singer Beyonce.

From the One Vanderbilt Observatory on 42nd Street, you can see the ‘art deco’ details of the famous Empire State and Chrysler neighbors and, on clearer days, a view that stretches up to 100 kilometers away.

Designed by architectural firm Kohn Pedersen Fox, the building, located adjacent to Gran Central Station, is part of a midtown Manhattan renovation plan. At 397 meters high to the terrace and 427 meters to the top of its needle, it is the fourth tallest in the city, after the One World Trade Center, the Central Park Tower, and 111 West 57th Street.

“It’s my favourite,” said digital influencer Rashi, one of the enthusiastic visitors during a Monday night press presentation, which she attended in an evening gown to take as many photos as possible to publish in your Instagram profile.

“It’s the best way to contemplate the beauty of New York”, which adds to the “unique experience” lived at this point by the effect of the mirrors. “All in one,” the influencer told AFP.

Nick Barat, another visitor, used philosophy to describe his experience: “This place makes you think about the relationship you have with the city and with yourself.”

“I don’t think I would ever consider this as an observatory: it’s an experience and seeing the city from here has nothing to do with other ways of being at a height like this,” he added.

Image: Disclosure

The opening of the observatory takes on a special meaning after the coronavirus pandemic, which hit the ‘Big Apple’, one of the most visited places by tourists from all over the world, with force.

“To be able to experience this together, to bring people back together again, is like a microcosm of the city as a whole. It doesn’t belong to anyone, it’s something we can all share,” concluded Barat.