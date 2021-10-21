Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), Ethereum (ETH), Polkadot (DOT) and XRP fire this Thursday

The price charts of the main cryptocurrencies show significant highs this Thursday (21) when the entire crypto market takes a ride on the rise of Bitcoin (BTC).

Solana (SOL) is one of the best performing currencies of the day. Up 21.2% in the last 24 hours, SOL is worth $191, its best quote since September when it hit $214, according to CoinMarketCap. To return to maximum, the asset must grow another 10%.

In the case of Ethereum (ETH), breaking the record could be even closer. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market value trades at around $4,292, just 1.7% below its historic high of $4,362.

Ether managed to accumulate gains of 11% over the last 24 hours, a valuation that rises to 40% in the monthly period. As has become custom in the market, the asset replicates the good performance of bitcoin.

After the BTC hit a new price record of $66,930 last morning, most assets went green and launched the global market value of cryptocurrencies to a never-before-seen top: $2.6 trillion.

Bitcoin up 3%

Brazilian experts analyzed the recent upward movement at the request of the Bitcoin Portal and pointed out that cryptocurrency is likely to remain strong as bitcoin futures ETFs advance in the US.

ProShares’ ETF made history by accumulating $1 billion in assets in just 2 days, a success that is reflected in the price of bitcoin, which has been operating at a 3% increase in the last 24 hours.

The BTC dropped in the early hours to $64,280, but soon rose again and is now just below the $66,000 level, trading around $65,800.

According to the Bitcoin Portal Index, the cryptocurrency has not yet been able to break the record price against the real of R$376,000, reached in April. The asset, however, is close to the price and is traded in Brazil at around R$368,000.

The good moment of bitcoin influences other altcoins to accumulate gains on this Thursday, such as Cardano (+7.6%), Polkadot (+7%), XRP (+4.5%), Dogecoin (+4.8%) and Binance Coin (+2%).