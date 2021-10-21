Son of a surgeon who died in Barra says the family has no ‘thirst for revenge’

RIO – Hours after the death of plastic surgeon Cláudio Marsili, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, psychiatrist Italo Marsili, son of the doctor, said in a live that none of the family has “that thirst for revenge” against the criminals who they killed your father.

“My sister, my sister (is) worried about the things she had to be worried about, namely my father’s soul. Nobody at home with that thirst for revenge, you know?” he said, saying that the father he had “one of the widest hearts I’ve ever known.”

Italo, who offers courses on the internet and has 1.5 million followers on Instagram alone, praised the attitude of the people who sent him messages after his father’s death. Ah, I want revenge”. Nobody said that, What did you do? You took action to pray for my father, for my family, pray for my mother, at noon-fifty, which is live time.” The psychiatrist also asked people to pray in intent for his father’s soul.

Dead when arriving for duty

The crime took place on Avenida Fernando Mattos, in Jardim Oceânico, 600 meters from the headquarters of DH. Marsili was shot shortly before 7am, right after parking the pickup in front of the Clínica Vieteé, of which he was a partner and where he would be on duty. Military police officers from the 31st BPM (Recreio das Bandeirantes) were called and went to the scene, but the assassins had already fled.

The area of ​​the 16th DP (Barra da Tijuca), where the robbery took place, registered an increase of 8.5% in the number of vehicle thefts in the first eight months of 2021, compared to the same period last year. According to data from the Public Security Institute (ISP), the jump went from 59 to 64 cases between January and August, reaching an average of more than two cases per week in the neighborhood’s streets.

The Civil Police is investigating whether the gang that may be behind the death of plastic surgeon Claudio Marsili, this Tuesday morning, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, also stole a car like his that belonged to a couple of retired, about 12 hours before, in Tijuca, North Zone of the city. The suspicion is that the group specializing in luxury vehicles and based in Morro do Turano, precisely the community in which the doctor’s Hilux was found, valued at around R$ 250,000, may have participated in the two crimes.