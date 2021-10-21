Soybeans follow highs of other agricultural commodities and rises more than 1% in…

After testing both sides of the table and registering some even considerable declines, all agricultural commodities and oil ended Wednesday (20) with good gains on the international stock exchanges. Among soybean futures traded on the Chicago Board of Trade, highs were more than 1%, or ranged between 17.50 and 18.50 points in the most traded contracts. Thus, November ends the trading session with US$ 12.45 and May/22, US$ 12.73 per bushel.

In soy derivatives, the increases were also good. Meal gains were more than 1%, reaching 1.80% in December, which ended the business with US$ 328.40 per short ton. In oil, increases from 2.65% to 3.70%, taking the December/21 contract to 64.70 cents per pound. Still in Chicago, increases of almost 2% in corn and wheat and, on the New York Stock Exchange, an advance led by cotton, which closed with highs above 2.1%, and the December/21 contract closing at 110.73 cents of dollar per pound.

“A lot of volatility in agricultural markets. And today, a less massive presence of funds selling their positions,” explained the commercial director of Agrosoya and Novo Rumo Commodities, Mário Mariano, in an interview with Notícias Agrícolas.

The market remains very attentive to the behavior of demand, mainly from China, and knows that the recent lows may further attract the Asian nation to purchases in the United States. The Chinese still need to purchase good volumes of the oilseed by the end of this year to be well supplied and should concentrate these imports of soybeans available in the US, where, at least for now, prices are more attractive.

However, according to Mariano, the high costs of logistics and the consequences of the energy crisis in China may limit the pace of Chinese purchases in the US for now.

For the Homeland Agribusiness, the Asian giant should show a more intense resumption of Chinese demand, which should be divided between American soybeans and Brazilian soybeans, and the US should lead the picture at least in the last quarter, when they have cheaper products and more competitive for the Chinese.

“China does not only need future soybeans, but also available, physical ones. In an estimate made last Wednesday, China would have stocks for around 30 days, so it would be supplied until mid-November (…) And the what we see is that it will concentrate these hand-to-mouth purchases on US soil. And in 2022 it will buy wherever it is cheap,” explains Matheus Pereira, director of the consultancy.

In addition to demand, another factor that gained more space on the market’s radar this Tuesday was the weather in the Northern Hemisphere. Intense cold conditions and above-average rain end up delaying harvesting work in important production regions, such as the United States, Canada, China and countries in Europe.

“The short-term supply reduction ends up pushing the prices of wheat in Europe, rapeseed in Canada (which hit a new high in history), corn and the soy complex on the CBOT. The movement of large companies continues to be driven by factors linked to production “, explains Agrinvest Commodities.

In its latest weekly crop monitoring bulletin, the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) reported that the soybean harvest was completed in 60% of the area by last Sunday (17), against 62% of market expectations and far from 73. % from the same period last year.

On the other hand, in Brazil, the weather conditions are still favorable for planting 2021/22 and sowing reaches 24%, according to data from private consultants. the summer in South America and “the concern now is with the arrival of a drier pattern, especially in southern Brazil and Argentina”, from mid-November to early December.

Thus, what can be seen is a market still divided between the fundamentals – which continue to take shape with the advance of the American harvest and the South American planting – while monitoring the behavior of investor funds and demand.

PRICES IN BRAZIL

In Brazil, soy prices on the physical market rose and reached highs of up to 3.23%, as was the case in Campo Grande, in Mato Grosso do Sul, where the bag closed with R$ 160.00. References in the interior, however, reach R$ 170.00/sc, which is the value registered in Ponta Grossa, Paraná, this Wednesday.

The indicatives also rose in the ports. In Paranaguá, an increase of 1.18% in the spot, to R$ 171.00 per bag, and 0.60% in Rio Grande, to R$ 168.00. For new crop soybeans, gains of 0.63% and 0.64%, respectively, with prices of R$ 159.00 and R$ 157.00 per bag.

The main stimulus for soybean prices on the domestic market today came from the advance of oilseed futures traded on the Chicago Board of Trade. The dollar, however, still has its important role. After all, despite the low registered on Wednesday of 0.59%, the American currency ended the day with R$ 5.56.

Business with soybean 2021/22, however, remains timid and producers have not made very large sales. Data from Safras & Mercado show that, until the 8th of the month, around 28% of the new crop was already commercialized from a crop estimated at between 142 and 143 million tons.

The index is well below that registered in the same period last year, when it was 52%. “But last year was a year out of the curve, totally atypical”, explains market analyst Luiz Fernando Gutierrez. And he also remembers that, for the last few years, the average of anticipated sales is 28.4%, “and considering this, I don’t see that we are late”, he adds.

Thus, with anticipated sales within the average, the impact of the arrival of the new Brazilian crop on the market should not provoke very atypical reactions in prices.

“When we harvest from January, February, we have a strong seasonality in the crop and it will not be different this year. We may have a little more pressure on prices, but it is normal. In a normal crop, without losses, we will have pressure from entry and I don’t see any big problems ahead, we are within the normal range,” concludes Gutierrez.