SP studies keeping masks mandatory in some environments even after the end of the pandemic – Health

The government of São Paulo is studying to maintain the mandatory use of face mask for specific situations even after the end of pandemic. Second João Gabbardo, executive coordinator of the Covid-19 Contingency Center, the committee will send a formal recommendation to the state administration in the next few days, suggesting that the measure be applied, in principle, at least in hospital environments.

At a press conference on the afternoon of Wednesday, 20, Gabbardo did not specify whether the measure will be applied to other situations and environments. He also ruled out for now that the mandatory use of masks is suspended in the state, “although the numbers are very positive”.

São Paulo has more than 80% of the adult population with the complete vaccination schedule (two doses or single application immunizer). According to government data, all pandemic indices have dropped this epidemiological week, compared to the previous one. There was a reduction of 58.1% of cases, 14.2% of hospitalizations and 44.3% of deaths.

According to Gabbardo, the committee is going to present a “series of indicators related to vaccination coverage and transmissibility” that will be used for a possible relaxation of mandatory masks. “Initially, this will take place outdoors, outdoors and without crowding,” he said.

He also explained that it is necessary to “follow the impact” of the recent relaxations announced in the state, such as the return to classroom classes, the presence of the public at events and the reduction of one meter distance. “We have several representatives from the event sectors asking that the use of the mask not be relaxed. Everyone is afraid to back down.”

Gabbardo also said that “the flexibility of the São Paulo Plan was always safe” and that “there was never a setback”, but the classification of the phases proposed by the committee was marked by postponements and periods of setbacks throughout the pandemic. Still in May, the planned opening measures have been postponed and, in November of last year, the entire state regressed to the yellow phase restrictions, one day after the municipal elections.