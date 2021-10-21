Spanish newspaper details club plans to ‘move to Europe’ but commits bizarre faux pas

Spanish newspaper As, initially, put an image of Athletico-PR when citing Flamengo’s plans in Europe

O Flamengo returned to be a topic in Europe. one day after tie for 2 to 2 like Athletic-PR for the first semifinal match of the Brazil’s Cup, the plans of red-black in the Old Continent were the subject of the newspaper At.

From the 22nd to the 24th of October, Star+ Free Access arrives, 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here and enjoy all this and more!

However, the Spanish vehicle made a faux pas. By citing the interests of the Rio club in acquiring the Tondela, on its cover, the periodical put a picture of… Athletico-PR, rival in the search for a place in the decision of the national tournament.

Flamengo has advanced in the purchase of the Portuguese club. According to the newspaper record, from Portugal, the carioca club wants disburse 50 million euros, about R$ 325 million.

See the gaffe below:

Spanish newspaper citing Flamengo and using image from Athletico-PR reproduction

Shortly thereafter, the edition of the At changed the cover image of the article and placed a photo of Flamengo celebrating the title of the 2021 Super Cup in Brazil.

Club finance vice president, Rodrigo Tostes, speaking to Ge, had already detailed plans for Flamengo around the world.

“This is just the first step. Potential investors are in negotiations. We want to have a club in the Germany, Spain, France, China, U.S, Africa … It’s not a one-time club project. We intend to reach the Europa League in three or four years and Champions League in eight”.

Flamengo faces the Fluminense, on Saturday (23), at 7 pm, by the brazilian. Those led by Renato Gaúcho occupy the 2nd position, with 46 points.

After the classic, the red-black turns the key for the second game for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil against Hurricane, on Wednesday (27), at 21:30.

Without the away goal rule, whoever wins at Maracanã advances to the decision. Any tie takes the duel to the penalty shootout.