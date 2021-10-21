Spectator effect: know what it means and how to avoid the ‘spectacle’ | follow the thread

Have you ever heard of “spectator effect”? This is what is called a social phenomenon that happens when people, in situations of danger or violence, do not interfere or offer help to the victim.
A recent episode was the rape of a woman aboard a subway in the city of Philadelphia, USA. She was raped for 45 minutes and no one interfered or called the police. But some people filmed the crime.
‘Segue o Fio’ spoke with a psychologist to understand this effect. Psychologist Hodilea Maura Silva says that people need to put themselves in the other’s shoes and react.
“In a risky situation, the brain locks up. Fight or flight, I freeze or run away. What happens is that, when we don’t put ourselves in the other’s shoes, it becomes a spectacle. We are in a spectacle place, because it’s happening to her, to him and not to me.”
Asked about the impact of networks on this effect, Hodilea explains that the cell phone is not a villain, but that it is necessary to pay attention to its use and how we deal with screens.
“What guides these excessive relations between screens and recording is precisely the lack of empathy. You are facing a situation of violence and instead of helping that person, you want to be part of that show, because it becomes a show and no longer an act of violence. When you have empathy for the other, when you recognize the pain of the other, you understand that the best thing to do is to seek help. And it is important to say that the use of cell phones, the internet, is not a problem . The problem is how we use it. How much does it affect our interpersonal relationships.”
To follow g1 on YouTube is simple, just click this link.
Or you can still access the g1 YouTube channel. Log in and click on the subscribe button at the top of the page on the right hand side.
Spectator effect — Photo: g1