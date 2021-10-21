Spending ceiling dribbling can make spending grow by up to R$ 160 billion, says economist – 10/20/2021 – Market

The flexibilization of the ceiling to boost the Bolsa Família and sustain other expenses can lead to an increase in expenditure of up to R$ 160 billion, or 1.7% of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in relation to what is proposed in the current version of the Budget .

According to calculations by economist Marcos Mendes, one of the fathers of the spending ceiling, the increase would represent an inflection in the trajectory of public spending, which in 2021 should close around 18.7% of GDP, to 19%.

It would also reverse the current trend of reducing the primary deficit, which should close in 2021 around 1.3%, to 1.7%, according to him.

This increase in expenditure would occur in a more pessimistic scenario, in which the government would manage to leave the R$ 89 billion in expenses with court orders (judicial debts) outside the spending ceiling.

“This would make room for paying, within the ceiling, not only the rapporteur’s amendments and the increase in the campaign fund, but also other measures, such as gas support, payroll exemption and assistance to family farmers,” he says. Mendes, who is also a researcher at Insper.

In addition, there would be an increase in emergency aid given to the invisible —who received the benefit, but were not on Bolsa Família before the pandemic— to R$400, outside the ceiling.​

The proposal to increase Auxílio Brasil, the replacement for Bolsa Família, to R$400 is one of the main banners of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), which should seek reelection next year.

Among analysts, however, both the design of the new program and the source of funds to finance it are causing concern.

To contain these fears, the president guaranteed on Wednesday (20) that he will respect the spending ceiling, one day after the impasse over the origin of resources and the strong reaction of the financial market because of this movement.

Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy), however, presented an idea under evaluation that could break through the roof, during an event held by developers at the end of this Wednesday afternoon.

“What the government is trying to do is give it to the poorest with one hand and take it out with the other. Uncertainties drive the exchange rate up and inflation too, these R$ 400 will end up being eroded. In addition, the design of the assistance program that is being created matters, not just the value of the benefit”, evaluates Mendes.

For economist João Leal, of the Rio Bravo manager, economic growth next year could be between zero and 0.5%, should the ceiling be breached. He points to a scenario in which activity would be pressured by an interest rate above 10%.

In addition to this more pessimistic scenario, Mendes foresees three more alternatives for the government to try to equate its ambitions to increase expenses.

In one of them, if the government postponed the payment of BRL 50 billion in court orders, as provided for in its original plan, more than half of that amount (BRL 26 billion) would be eroded by the acceleration of inflation by the INPC (National Price Index to the Consumer). This indicator serves as a reference for updating the payment of social security and assistance benefits.

Therefore, R$ 24 billion would remain to increase the value of the new Bolsa Família, in addition to the R$ 35 billion foreseen in the Budget for the current program, or R$ 59 billion.

If the government followed with its original proposal for precatoria and wanted to pay R$ 400 for 17 million families in the new Auxílio Brasil, as President Bolsonaro signaled, R$ 82 billion would be necessary, or spend R$ 23 billion outside the ceiling of spending.

“The president did not form a coalition to govern, he surrendered to the center. The only resistance to increased spending today is the Ministry of Economy, but he has lost a lot of strength, even through incompetence,” says Mendes.

Another scenario foreseen by him would be to leave the R$ 82 billion to be invested in Auxílio Brasil outside the spending ceiling, leaving space within the ceiling for the payment of rapporteur amendments and increasing the campaign financing fund, without the need to sacrifice investments.

“There would still be room to meet other demands of the parliament, such as the extension of the exemption from the payroll, the Gas Aid and the transfer of income to family farmers. It would be possible to pay R$59 billion in judicial debts within the ceiling, postponing only R$30 billion.”

If the government chooses this path, by adding all the primary expenditure of 2022 with the court orders that will no longer be paid, there would be a total primary expenditure of 18.2% of GDP.

Another path, projects Mendes, would be for Congress to approve, in addition to the new Bolsa Família, an extension of the Emergency Aid for those who received the benefit during the pandemic, but were not included in the Bolsa Família. This would lead to an expense of R$24 billion outside the spending ceiling.

According to the economist, what is most relevant in the signals being given by the government is not the size of expenditure for next year, but the option to destroy the last fiscal rule that was still effective – the spending ceiling.

“Weaken the golden rule and the LRF [Lei de Responsabilidade Fiscal]. The roof had been working well in this sense and that will now be lost,” he says.

Mendes emphasizes that the rule before the ceiling was to spend as much as possible and finance this expenditure with debt, which led the country to crisis. “Let’s go back to the 2014 scenario, starting from an even higher debt level”, he assesses.

​”The current political environment does not allow placing bets on which scenario should materialize, but those that put the most expenses outside the ceiling, such as the entire new aid, should be the most likely”, concludes Mendes.

Even if Congress places a limit on the payment of court orders within the ceiling and prohibits the issuing of new court orders beyond what the ceiling allows, these barriers may run into challenges within the STF (Supreme Federal Court) or by pressure from the Congress itself in the future , says the economist.

with Reuters