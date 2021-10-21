Starfield releases new video explaining a little more of the story

starfield released another short video bringing some details about the game, showing some conceptual art, but still keeping the mystery a lot. This trailer talks about the Settled Systems, the systems in the galaxy that were occupied by humans.

The video is narrated by Emil Pagliarulo, game design director, who tells us a little more about the story and setting of starfield. He explains that the game takes place in a peaceful time, but that peace is fragile.

According to the developer, the Settled Systems are occupied by two distinct human colony factions, the United Colonies and the Freestar Collective. Twenty years before the beginning of the game’s history, these fronts met and war, and the player begins at that moment of truce between the two organizations.

New Starfield video outlines the ‘Settled Systems’, with details on facts and the setting https://t.co/UP4ZiL7Lwq Includes a lot of concept art pic.twitter.com/mkIVYLLTc5 — Nibel (@Nibellion) October 20, 2021

In the systems of an occupied galaxy there are also other types of people you will encounter on your way who are not exactly aligned with one cause or another. That’s the case of mercenaries, Crimson Fleet space pirates and even religious fanatics. We can see the conceptual arts of some of these examples, but none of them in action unfortunately.

The player plays a new member of an organization called Constellation, which aims to uncover the still-hidden mysteries of the galaxy.