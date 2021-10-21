Startup receives R$ 100 million to get invisible devices in Brazil

SouSmile’s invisible device (Disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Brazil has more than 500 startups operating in the health area, according to the Distrito Healthtech Report 2020 study. SouSmile is in a segment that only 6.6% of these startups explore: the production of medical devices. The focus of the business is to produce invisible devices nationally – a market with potential, but little explored due to obstacles such as import time and prohibitive price.

SouSmile captured a new investment to reinforce its commitment to transparent dental aligners. The startup announced this Thursday (21) a series B round of R$ 100 million (see the stages of growth of a startup).

The investment was led by the fund of venture capital Kaszek, whose portfolio includes startups like GetNinjas, MadeiraMadeira and Quinto Andar. Chromo Investimentos, Global Founders Capital, Atmos Capital, Allievo and Endeavor Scale-Up Ventures also participated in the round.

O From Zero To Top, entrepreneurship brand of InfoMoney, spoke with co-founder Michael Ruah about the invisible device market; the main players of the segment in the country; the SouSmile business model; and the startup’s plans after its new capital injection.

The Potential of Invisible Devices

Clear dental aligners are orthodontic systems for the mouth that correct problems such as misaligned or overlapping teeth. These braces are more visually unobtrusive and can be removed more easily than traditional braces. The global market for clear dental aligners was estimated at $2.6 billion in 2020 by Grand View Research. But what attracts companies the most is its average annual growth, estimated at 27.3% between 2021 and 2028. This will be a US$15.9 billion market by the end of the period.

The biggest reference in clear dental aligners is Invisalign. The brand was created by the American company Align Technology, valued at US$49.8 billion on the Nasdaq technology companies stock exchange. The company claims to have answered 11 million smiles in its history.

Invisalign has partner orthodontists in several countries, including Brazil. These professionals capture a 3D panorama of the patient’s teeth. With the digital treatment approved by Invisalign, the aligners are made and shipped. The patient receives several molds with minor changes, to be changed every one or two weeks until the teeth move accordingly.

In Brazil, the brand’s invisible devices usually cost between R$3,000 and R$17,000, depending on the severity of the case. Brazilian startups seek to repeat the success of Invisalign, but betting on national production to reduce costs and closer contact with Brazilian consumers.

SouSmile was created in October 2018. Its membership has diverse experiences: expansion director Aline Andrade, dentist surgeon Andrea Nazare, engineering director Alexandre Gama, financial planning manager Michael Ruah, orthodontist Natalia Lombardo and the product director Ornella Moraes. “We are a healthcare company first, but we also have our own industry and stores. It was essential to build a complementary cadre of founders”, says Ruah.

The customer takes a pre-assessment over the internet and can virtually schedule a scan of their teeth at one of the six SouSmile physical units or at the clinic of one of the 25 partner orthodontists of SouSmile. These professionals analyze the images and the patient receives a simulation of necessary movements, final smile, treatment time and price. SouSmile has 160 employees, 60 of them dentists.

With the purchased treatment, the first molds are produced and delivered to the patient within two business days. Every month and a half he returns to pick up new molds and assess progress. Treatments usually last from three to nine months.

O From Zero To Top made a simulation on the startup’s website and received an estimate of R$ 4,350 to R$ 5,040 for the aligner plus clearing at the end of the process. SouSmile does not disclose the number of devices sold, but claims that 7,000 reviews were made on its website.

A Brazilian competitor of SouSmile is Smilink. Also created in 2018, the company claims to have responded to more than 4,000 smiles. It was recently purchased by the Swiss group Straumann.

For Ruah, the support of funds from venture capital promotes a differential in attracting talent and building technology. “Our two great differentials are accessibility and customer experience, because they are essential factors to increase the penetration of invisible aligners in the Brazilian market. These two differentials depend on investment in technology.”

New investment, new goals

SouSmile had already raised R$ 1.5 million from partners, friends and family. Afterwards, it did a seed round of R$ 4.5 million with funds Canary (which has startups like Buser, Loft, EmCasa in its portfolio) and Global Founders Capital (Facebook, Dafiti, Kovi). Then, a R$20 million series A round with Kaszek.

“Canary has experience in attracting and hiring talent, while GFC has experience in bringing lessons from startups around the world. Kaszek, on the other hand, has a deep experience in technology and entrepreneurship in Latin America, given the history in the early days of the Free Market.”

SouSmile doubled its turnover from January to September this year, compared to the same period in 2020. With the new contribution, the startup intends to invest more in growth. The plan is to quadruple in size in the comparison between 2021 and 2022.

The new R$100 million series B investment will be used to acquire customers and to expand treatments, payment terms, own stores and partner dentists.

“In the beginning, we bet on solving mild to moderate cases of dental alignment. We’re going to offer more comprehensive treatments in early 2022. We’re going from just teeth alignment and leveling to bite problems, for example,” says Ruah.

More severe cases require longer treatment time and accessories such as elastic bands. So SouSmile intends to create a second price category for these invisible devices.

“But the idea is to continue being a more accessible proposal”, adds the co-founder. The startup already offers credit card installments in up to 12 months, and will soon launch installments in 24 months.

SouSmile will open some of its own stores, but with a greater focus on brand recognition than on service expansion. “They are flagships to train professionals, promote contact with the patient and generate brand awareness”, says Ruah. In partner dentists, the plan is to go from 25 to 200 dentists by the end of 2022.

The biggest challenge is the same one traversed by national and international competitors, and faced by several health startups: making the consumer bet on new technologies, including for the most essential care. SouSmile investors are already convinced of this change in behavior.

