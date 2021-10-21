Stay on top of this Thursday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Auxílio Brasil of R$400 becomes an increasing threat against the spending ceiling. Tesla (NASDAQ:) (SA:) reported its best quarter ever, but its stock struggled to build on its sky-high valuation. Donald Trump is ready for a return to social media. Intel (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and AT&T (NYSE:) (SA:) will report earnings throughout the day. The US releases weekly figures for and China everlarge Group (HK:) (OTC:) is closer to becoming formally in default. And the first covid-19 blockade of the fall is here, with Moscow ordering all shops, bars and restaurants to be closed against a backdrop of record deaths and infections and a miserably low vaccination rate.

1. Guedes washes his hands about Brazil Aid

The country’s fiscal situation remains on the market’s agenda, with Economy Minister Paulo Guedes saying that he will ask Congress to use R$30 billion outside the spending ceiling and guarantee a benefit of R$400 in Brazil Aid, the new Bolsa Família.

This amount would be enough to pay the temporary part of the income program, which would last until the end of the 2022 election year. The minister also said that the government is studying anticipating the debate on the revision of the ceiling, which should only take place in 2026. The idea would be to increase the space in the budget, with a “synchronization” of the inflation rates that are used to correct the increase in the ceiling.

Guedes threw in the towel and said that the decision on spending outside the ceiling will be taken by the political wing, as the position of the economic wing had already been given. For the minister, the PEC dos Precatórios and the Reform of the Income Tax would be enough to guarantee a permanent Brazilian Aid.

2. Tesla’s record quarter

Tesla posted its best quarter in revenue and earnings, but its shares struggled to build gains that left its valuation stretched, even by its own standards. The stock currently trades at 20 times sales and 451 times last year’s earnings.

The company had already reported record production and delivery figures for the three months to September. Its best-ever operating margin — achieved despite an unfavorable product mix and well-documented industry issues surrounding transportation and component shortages — has painted the picture of a company no longer reliant on emissions credits to make a profit.

The only note to be questioned was CEO Elon Musk’s absence from the call with analysts, leaving CFO Zachary Kirkhorn to warn that supply chain issues and higher input costs could still weigh on the coming quarters.

3. American stock market

US equities are likely to open lower later as balance sheets continue to be released. Wednesday’s round of results was solid enough to push the game close to record highs, but today’s pace should be more relaxed, with an eye on us at 9:30 am.

At 8:21 am, futures were down 0.30%, while 100 and S&P500 futures were down 0.23% and 0.27%, respectively.

The balance sheet for the day is led by AT&T before the open and by Intel after the close. The medical device group Danaher (NYSE:) (SA:) has already delivered results above expectations, as has the Anglo-Dutch consumer giant. Unilever (LON:) (NYSE:), which followed Nestlé (SIX:) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:) (SA:) in saying it hopes to be able to pass on higher input prices to consumers.

On social media companies, Facebook (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Twitter (NYSE:) (SA:) stocks reacted moderately yesterday, falling less than 1%, with news that Donald Trump will establish a new social media platform called TRUTH Social “to challenge Big Tech’s tyranny”. Trump was banned from both platforms when his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election victory.

TRUTH Social, which will be owned by Trump Media and Technology Group, will be opened through a merger with Digital World Acquisition, a SPAC listed in September.

4. First of the autumn locks in Russia

The pandemic is not over yet. The northern hemisphere’s first winter blockades are here, with Russia ordering the factory to close for a week and its capital Moscow ordering all shops, bars and restaurants to close from 28 October.

This is so with record levels of new cases and deaths, a result of popular resistance to the locally developed Sputnik vaccine, which was the first effective vaccine against Covid-19 to be authorized by any G20 country. Less than a third of the country’s 140 million population is fully vaccinated.

Elsewhere, the UK government has been forced to downplay suggestions that it will reintroduce Covid-19 prevention measures after removing mask mandates and refusing to adopt vaccination cards in early summer. New case levels are at over 60,000 per day, while mortality levels are also at a steady rate of 130-140 per day.

5. Markets on alert with Evergrande

China Evergrande (HK:) (OTC:) has approached a formal default after failing to complete the sale of a major cash-generating asset to help meet its short-term obligations.

The developer’s shares fell as much as 14% in Hong Kong as it resumed trading after a three-week hiatus after announcing the end of talks to sell a stake in its real estate services unit to Hopson Developments.

The grace period for the first title in which Evergrande didn’t pay ends at the end of Friday. Other developers are missing out on payment for their titles in dollars almost daily. The renminbi remained stable, reflecting confidence in official assurances that systemic risks are being contained.