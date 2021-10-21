Steakhouse explosion kills 3 and injures 33 in China | World

An explosion at a steakhouse left three dead and 33 injured on a busy street in the city of Shenyang, capital of Liaoning province, in northeast China, on Thursday (21).
Several buildings were damaged and windows smashed in the blast, which also left the street covered in dust. There is almost nothing left of the restaurant except the structural beams.
The explosion took place in the morning on a street with several commercial establishments, according to the state news agency Xinhua.
Authorities are still investigating the causes of the explosion, but most likely it occurred in a gas pipeline.
Police and firefighters work at the site of a steakhouse explosion in Shenyang, northeast China, which left people dead and injured and property damaged on a busy street in the capital of Liaoning province on October 21, 2021 — Photo: Cai Xiangxin/Xinhua via AP
Rescuers work in restaurant after a gas explosion in Shenyang, Liaoning province, on October 21, 2021 in China — Photo: cnsphoto via Reuters
Gas explosions are frequent in China due to poor security standards and poor surveillance.
In June, 25 people died and hundreds were injured after a gas pipe exploded in a residential complex in Hubei province, in the center of the country.
Eight people, including the general director of the company that owns the pipeline, were later detained by authorities for unsafe practices and serious defects in the installation.