Steve Bruce will receive BRL 61.4 million in resignation agreement, says website

Newcastle announced on Wednesday the departure of coach Steve Bruce after mutual agreement

Steve Bruce is no longer the coach of Newcastle. According to a statement issued on Wednesday (20), the coach reached a mutual agreement with the club and handed over the position. The decision confirms a rumor that has been rising in recent days: the pressure for the commander to leave.

But, the departure of the coach from St. James Park will yield good money. According to sportsmail, the agreement provides for a payment of 8 million pounds (BRL 61.4 million).

“I am grateful to everyone at Newcastle United for the opportunity to coach this unique club,” Bruce said. “I would like to thank my coaching staff, the players and the support team in particular for their hard work. There were ups and downs, but they gave it their all even in difficult times and they should be proud of their efforts.”

Steve Bruce during Newcastle Premier League match Stu Forster/Getty Images

“This is a club with incredible support and I hope the new owners can take it where we all want it. I wish you all the best of luck for the rest of this season and beyond.”



A statement confirmed that Graeme Jones will assume the role on an interim basis, starting with Saturday’s match (23) against the Crystal Palace, out of home. He will work alongside Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence, Ben Dawson and Simon Smith.

Former coach of the Aston Villa, Hull City and Sunderland, Steve Bruce spent more than two years in charge of Newcastle, taking the team to 13th and 12th places in the Premier League.

According to sources heard by ESPN, one of the coaches in the club’s sights is the Portuguese Paulo Fonseca, former commander of Pomegranate. Also monitored is Frank Lampard, who left the Chelsea in the middle of last season.