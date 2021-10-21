STJD promotes a meeting to discuss security in the Libertadores final, between Palmeiras and Flamengo

The Superior Court of Sports Justice promoted, on Wednesday, a meeting involving members of the Football Court, CBF, in addition to several security agencies. The meeting aims to assemble strategies and anticipate problems that may occur during the final of the Copa Libertadores da América between Palmeiras and Flamengo, scheduled for November 27, in Montevideo, Uruguay. Tickets are now on sale.

The meeting discussed various aspects involving the risk of moving more than 20,000 fans across southern Brazil to Montevideo; possible conflicts already announced by social networks between the fans of both clubs, as well as solutions to reduce these risks and act on conflicts.

According to Mauro Marcelo de Lima e Silva, Brazilian Coordinator of the Task Force, auditor of the STJD’s Football Office, who is also a Police Chief in the State of São Paulo, “the objective of this operation is to protect Brazilian citizens and Uruguayans; of the fans of both clubs, as well as measures to anticipate risks, avoid crises and, in the event, mitigate their effects, collaborating with all the agencies involved, in a highly professional manner, raising the image of South American football and the image of Brazil abroad ”.

In addition to Mauro Marcelo, Ronaldo Piacente, Attorney General of the STJD of Football; Rômulo Reis, Coordinator of the CBF Competitions Department; Cel.PM. Hilmar Faulhaber Neto from BOPE PMERJ; Delegate César Saad, Head of the Police Station for the Suppression of Sports Intolerance Crimes of the Civil Police of São Paulo; Diogo Hemerly, from the Intelligence Sector of the Federal Highway Police; MF Intelligence Officer of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency – ABIN; Delegate Marcello Barros de Oliveira, and Carolina Nascimento, both from Institutional Relations of the Civil Police Secretariat of Rio de Janeiro.

A previous meeting had already been held in Manaus with members of the STJD, police officers from São Paulo and Uruguay, in addition to the Security Management of the Uruguayan Football Association and CONMEBOL. The measures to be taken, undisclosed for reasons of secrecy, will be discussed by the task force in Montevideo next week.