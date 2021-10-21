Stock drops more than 4% after agreement to change spending ceiling; dollar reaches R$ 5.68 – Savings

The Brazilian stock market deepened losses on the afternoon of Thursday, 21, and dropped to around 105,000 points. Just before this move, the Jair Bolsonaro government agreed to a change in the spending ceiling that will open a space of R$ 83.6 billion for additional expenses in 2022, the year in which the president will seek re-election.

The Ibovespa has retreated since the opening of the market, with the negative repercussion of the speech of Economy Minister Paulo Guedes about the “license to spend” to pay for the R$ 400 Brazilian Aid. waved by the government leads to the loss of the country’s fiscal credibility makes the dollar and interest operate at an expressive high since the beginning of the day. The financial market started betting mostly on a 1.50 percentage point increase in the Selic by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) at next week’s meeting.

At 3:04 pm, the main index of the B3, the Ibovespa, had a drop of 4.53%, reaching 105,881.89 points, while the dollar rose 2.20%, being quoted at R$ 5.6830. Brazil’s 5-year Credit Default Swap (CDS), a thermometer for country risk, advanced 5.90% in the early afternoon, according to IHS Markit.

On the Stock Exchange, the retreat is led by stocks linked to metallic commodities, given renewed concerns abroad regarding restrictive measures in China to contain the production of some raw materials, in addition to the Evergrande crisis, which has returned to the radar.

The foreign exchange also weighs on the fear of contagion from the liquidity problems of the Chinese real estate giant. Evergrande dropped most of the Asian stock exchanges on Thursday, but in the West the impact was mitigated by employment data and corporate balances in the United States. In Europe, the stock exchanges fall moderately and, in New York, they oscillate without a single direction.

Falling stocks

Around 2:30 pm, no shares traded on the Brazilian stock exchange rose. In addition to the shares of companies linked to commodities, which follow the negative performance of raw materials abroad, the strongest falls can be seen among the stocks that are more sensitive to high interest rates, such as the real estate sector, whose sector index loses more than 4 %.

Also among the most significant casualties are the shares of state-owned companies, as they are more sensitive to the perception of risk. Thus, Banco do Brasil and Eletrobras recorded falls close to 4%, above the market average.