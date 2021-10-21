Stockholm Major to be 3rd in which Brazil will have more representatives than the United States | DRAFT5

Brazil and the United States are the main forces of the American continents in the Counter-Strike, but with the country located in North America considered a hub of the sport due to the investment there. In a comparison between nations, in the history of Majors, O PGL Major Stockholm 2021 will be the third in which the US will have fewer representatives compared to the “green and yellow“.
With the ratings of FURY, GODSENT, paiN Gaming and Sharks and Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo by the Team Liquid, Brazil managed to place 21 players in the first Major after the hiatus caused by the pandemic. In contrast, the US will have six athletes carrying the flag, with them being Liquid and Evil Geniuses.
In relation to the last Major that happened before the pandemic, the StarLadder Berlin Major 2019, Brazil had an increase of six athletes, while the USA had a decrease of four. The situation of the country located in North America could have been worse case the Evil Geniuses had lost to EXTREME in the 5th place decision of the IEM Fall North America 2021.
Already counting on the Stockholm Major, in the history of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 16 tournaments supported by Valve have been held since 2013. In all of them, the US had at least one player representing the country, while Brazil only started to participate in 2015, with the former Keyd Stars vying for the ESL One Katowice 2015.
The other two times that Brazil had more representatives than the US took place in the StarLadder Berlin Major 2019, with the country of FalleN taking the lead by 6 athletes (15 to 9) and the PGL Major Kraków 2017, in which 10 Brazilians and 4 Americans participated. See the listing below:
|Major
|American athletes
|Brazilian athletes
|PGL Major Stockholm 2021
|5
|21
|StarLadder Berlin Major 2019
|9
|15
|IEM Katowice Major 2019
|11
|10
|FACEIT Major London 2018
|13
|4
|ELEAGUE Major Boston 2018
|12
|6
|PGL Major Kraków 2017
|10
|4
|ELEAGUE Major Atlanta 2017
|6
|4
|ESL One Cologne 2016
|9
|5
|MLG Columbus 2016
|16
|5
|DreamHack Ope Cluj-Napoca 2015
|13
|5
|ESL One Cologne 2015
|8
|5
|ESL One Katowice 2015
|7
|5
|DreamHack Winter 2014
|7
|0
|ESL One Cologne 2014
|6
|0
|ESL Major Series One Katowice 2014
|8
|0
|DreamHack Winter 2013
|8
|0